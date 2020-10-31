My son Chuck Crow from Batesville came in for a few hours this past Saturday. He and I drove up to Maplewood Cemetery to see what was left of the pretty leaves. Then we went and picked up lunch and came back home to eat. Lynda and Phil Treat, Alex and Roselea Crow, and Ronda Austin came over and we all got a chance to visit. It is so nice when my family comes together.
I don't know what the holidays will be like because of the pandemic.
Yesterday, my son John Crow came over. We visited for a while and then he went to see his son Chris Crow. He brought with him some birthday presents for Chris and visited with him for a while.
On Monday, I made Chris Crow a birthday cake. Ronda Austin and Lynda Treat joined us as well. We had turnips, beans, cornbread and chicken wings, along with the birthday cake.
This afternoon, it has been thundering and lightening.
My sympathy to Linda Beaver in the death of her husband, Charlie Beaver. He passed away at Washington Regional Hospital after three weeks of fighting the COVID-19. Everyone, please take care and wear a mask. You may not get it yourself, but you could be a carrier and pass it on to someone else.
Carolyn Green's family, Pam and David Grimes and Justin Green came in over this past weekend.
Steve Eames wishes a Happy Birthday to the following: Paul Lee, his sister Maxine Rogers, Ruby Watters, and Dorwin Cash for the month of November.
My neighbor, Rhonda Pemberton came over for a little while on Saturday.
On Sunday, Mandie Treat and her boyfriend Clayton came over and joined me and Phil and Lynda Treat for dinner.
On Friday, Ronda Austin and her granddaughter Journey came over a for while.
Johnny Rex Wilson has been going to ballgames this past week where he has grandsons playing. Ian and Courtney Cash came home with Johnny Rex and Sue after church on Sunday and had dinner with them.
Nancy Sharp came over and told us about her and June Campbell Savage returning from a Making Memories bus tour. They went to Chatanooga, TN and over the Smoky Mountains to Cherokee, North Carolina, then back to Nashville where they went to the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night.
Ribbon Woolston spent last week with her dad Sharp in Fayetteville and the weekend with great-grandparents Jim and Bonnie Hirsch and her mom, Paige Woolston.
Glenda Cavender called last week and we visited for awhile. She is a sister to my son-in-law, Johnnie Austin.
I am a person who wants to do a lot of things trapped in a body that only wants to sleep a lot.
