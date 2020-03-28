I hope everyone is staying at home to avoid getting the Covid 19 virus. We hope we have enough food in the house to last awhile. We don't know what they are going to shut down next. The schools are closed, restaurants are closed, and churches as well.
My sympathy to Jenna Lou Ragland in the death of her husband, Johnny this past week. I used to run into them at the Claude Parish Clinic whenever we were both there at the same time. I feel for her and her family. She is a sweet lady.
Pam and David Grimes came to see her mother, Carolyn Green last Friday. David and Pam picked sticks out of the yard and David mowed. They went and picked up groceries for Carolyn, as she has been staying home since the Covid 19 virus has been going on.
I am staying at home also. There hasn't been much visiting going on, but I get a lot of phone calls.
My sons have not been coming over, but they call to check on me.
Nancy Sharp is homebound as well. She has been making things for the Gingerbread House. She also has been making dresses for her granddaughter, Ribbon.
Church services were cancelled at Ridgeway Church of Christ last Sunday. We watched Bellefonte Church of Christ on channel 12.1 and some other churches later on, The Living Word and In Search of the Lord's Way on channel 10.
My daughter Ronda Austin came over this morning and did some deep cleaning on the furniture. It is amazing what two little house dogs can leave behind. She also brought brunch for me.
My grandson, Chris Crow, came over last Thursday and made us a Thai lunch.
My neighbor, Rhonda Pemberton, came to our front door and handed off some beautiful Tulips just beginning to bloom, as well as a few stems of a dark pink flower that was blooming at her house. She has quite the green thumb.
Steve Eames talked to her cousin, Paul Lee and Ruby Watters. He also spoke with Luther Fiveash. His sister, Maxine Rogers, has been staying in like a lot of us are.
“In times like this it is good to know we're all in this together. In more ways than we thought we're all alike than not. Everybodys got the same holes in their socks, you know. If not, how would we ever get them on?”
