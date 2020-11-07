How does everyone like this new time? Yesterday was a very long day to me. I think I finally have all my clocks set.
We had a frost this last week. It took care of my hanging baskets and the other flowers we had outside.
Donnie, Eva and Ashley Wilson visited with Justin, Shawna, Colton, Faith, and Faith's boyfriend, Christian. They had dinner together and then they decorated Crispy Treats for Halloween that night.
Tina and Breyden McCain will be here this week to visit with Tina's mom, Nancy Sharp.
Alex and Roselea Crow and Ronda Austin visited with me on Monday. My key had broken off in my dead bolt lock, so Ronda brought one that Johnnie had. They all three helped fix my dead bolt lock. Alex and Roselea brought me some turnips and greens from Curtis and Marilyn Jarrett.
I had three trick-or-treaters on Halloween evening. My neighbor Rhonda Pemberton brought her grandson, Beckett down to bring flowers from Rhonda's garden. My grandson Matt and Jen brought over their sons, Lucas and Ethan Crow, for Halloween night.
Johnnie and Ronda Austin had over three hundred and thirty-six bags of candy for Halloween and gave all of them away by 7:30 p.m.
Steve Eames came over on Monday and picked up a large bag of aluminum cans, as well as books and some CDs that I had borrowed. He talked one the phone to his cousin Ruby Watters. She has been feeling good. He also talked over the phone with his sister, Kathy Whitmore in Colorado.
Lee Baughman attended church yesterday at Ridgeway Church of Christ. He has been feeling pretty well.
I have a doctor's appointment on Wednesday. I hope it will be a pretty day.
My grandson Lucas Crow has a birthday this week, as well as my son John Crow on the 6th of November. My daughters Ronda and Lynda will have a birthday this month, as well as myself. Other birthdays will be Lucinda Crow and Nancy Sharp. Happy Birthday to the Petree family: Howard, Kathy, Jason and Derek, who have birthdays in November.
Election Day is Nov. 3rd. God help us.
“I don't think inside the box. I don't think outside of the box either... I don't even know where the box is?”
