On Friday, my sister, Carolyn Green, and her daughter, Pam Grimes, came over for a visit with Ronda and me. Justin Green came the day before to see his mom and sister. He lives in Mt. Home. Alex and Roselea came over to see me this past Saturday. Roselea had a birthday on the July 7. Chris Crow came over on Tuesday and Thursday to fix brunch for us.
Ronda Austin and her two grandchildren, Journey and Jaymeson Austin, came over to see me and Lynda Treat on Wednesday of last week. Lynda pushed Journey on the swing and Jaymeson rode on my riding lawnmower with his GiGi (Ronda).
John and Theshia Crow went and visited with Steve Eames last week. Steve also talked to his cousins, Paul and Annie Lee on the phone.
Sympathy to the family of Gwendola Tennison. Her funeral will be on Tuesday. Her son, Chuck Tennison, and his family attends Ridgeway Church of Christ.
Ribbon Woolston enjoyed a castle themed 8th birthday party on Saturday at the home of her great-grandparents, Jim & Bonnie Hirsch. Her mom, Paige Woolston, was also there. That evening, she had a pool party with some of her riends at the home of her Aunt Tiffany and Uncle Lance Nichols. Others of the family were there too. On Sunday, Nancy Sharp had a birthday lunch and gift exchange for Ribbon with other family members there.
Tina McCain spent part of last week with her mom, Nancy Sharp.
Donnie and Eva Wilson attended a reception on Friday evening at the community building in Valley Springs for Eva's great nephew Isaac Drewery. He was leaving on Sunday to go to West Point. His parents are Brian and Sabrina Drewery.
Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson, along with several other family members, attended the Harrison High School Graduation Friday night. Their grandson Ben Johnson was one of the graduates. His mom is Shellie Johnson.
“If you ever think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito in your bedroom.”
