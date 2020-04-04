Happy Birthday to my sister, Carolyn Green.
I hope everyone is staying at home. I know a lot of people have to go out to buy supplies. I have been staying in, except when going to my doctor. I was supposed to go my doctor today, but they called me this morning and said they would be closed for the next few weeks and cancelled my appointment.
Ronda and Johnnie Austin came over on Friday and mowed and weeded my yard. It looks beautiful.
That Friday evening, my neighbor, Rhonda Pemberton, came down to my front porch and handed off to my daughter Lynda a container with morel mushrooms soaking inside. Lynda cooked them for supper that evening. She also left here a photo album full of pictures from her and Joe Pemberton's trip to Hawaii. Lynda brought it back to her that evening and came back with a beautiful bouquet full of mostly daffodils, lilacs, and tulips. Yesterday, Rhonda came down again and handed off to Lynda at the front door a bag full of more Morel mushrooms. Lynda cooked them for supper again. They were delicious both times.
I have heard from all three of my sons, John, Chuck, and Alex Crow, over the phone. They have been asking how we are doing, but they don't come over for fear of spreading the virus, even though they don't have any symptoms.
Benjamin Alexander Martin was born March 25, 2020 to Brandon and Shi-Ann Martin, weighing 8 lbs and 9 oz. Grandparents are Gary and Spring Martin and Great Grandmother is Lila Nettell. Melvin and Rain Wilson have a new great-granddaughter, Luna Wilson, born to John Trevor and Lindsey Wilson on March 23.
Mitchell McCutcheon lost a son who lived in Kansas City. I used to go to Golden Years and Mitchell would sit at our table. We called him Fish Man because he always brought fried fish with him for our luncheon. He is from Bass.
Sue Wilson has been working on a puzzle made by her daughter Natalie and Mitch Cash when they were in Norway. They had taken lots of pictures and had one put into a puzzle.
Nancy Sharp has been staying home and didn't have any news for herself.
Steve Eames has been talking to his neighbors, checking on people. He talked to Grace Brisco, Paul Lee, John Crow, and James Sliffer from New York. He also talked to Ruby Watters and Dorvin Cash. He calls me every day as well. He also said he picked some poke salad and mushrooms and fried them in a pan together with sausage and eggs.
Chris Crow came over last Thursday and brought me a sonic burger and mozzarella sticks for lunch.
Today, Tuesday March 31, Chris has installed wi-fi internet on my computer.
Patience is not the ability to wait, but the ability to keep a good attitude while you're waiting!
