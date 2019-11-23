Matt and Lucas Crow went deer hunting and Lucas shot a deer. They came over here to tell us
and to show his deer. Lucas, who is 9 years old, was very excited. His father and mother are my
grandson Matt and Jen Crow.
On Saturday, we celebrated my daughter Lynda Treat's birthday. Those attending were Phil
Treat, Ronda Austin and myself. The next day was her actual birthday.
On Sunday morning, our neighbor Betty Cash, wife of Darwin Cash, died at home. She has been
sick for a long time. They live just down the road from me. My sympathy to her family. Darwin was a
good friend to my late husband Cleo Martin. He came up one time and helped Cleo with a chainsaw. It is
so nice to have good neighbors.
On Sunday evening, my granddaughter Mandie Treat and her boyfriend, Clayton Kephart, came
to visit for awhile.
Alta King called to remind everyone about the Ridgeway School get together. It is Dec. 7
at Western Sizzlin at 11 a.m. Buster Widner usually calls me. I hope he is not sick. Everyone is
welcome to attend. Steve Eames talked to his cousins Annie Lee and Ruby Waters last week.
Lee Baugman went to Lead Hill to attend the Church of Christ and visited with friends over
there. Johnnie Austin and other co-workers of Fed Ex traveled for work to Amsterdam for a few days,
and then went on to India. He will be returning home on the Nov 23. He keeps his wife Ronda Austin abreast on how things are going over there by phone and sends pictures as well. Justin Wilson came out to his parents Donnie and Eva Wilson and got some persimmons. He made persimmon bread and brought them some of it on Sunday. They said it was really good. I guess a opossum got cheated out of a meal or two.
Tina McCain came up to Nancy Sharp's home over the weekend. She and her son Brayden went
home on Sunday. He had spent a couple of weeks here. Today my grandson Chris Crow treated me, Ronda and Lynda, with a meal at Western Sizzlin for their birthdays. We had a great time. “Make today become the tomorrow you never believed yesterday it could be!”
