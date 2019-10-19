Matt, Jen and Lucas Crow came out last Wednesday for a visit.
Chris came out on Thursday and took me home with him. He prepared lunch and we also watched a movie.
I talk to my son Chuck Crow every Thursday. He said he will be in to see me before his birthday on Oct. 25.
My physical therapist told me to keep walking with my walker when I am at home. I get up every 15 minutes and walk for 2 minutes. I feel my legs getting stronger.
Steve Eames said that one morning he got up and found three horses out in his pasture with his donkeys. He doesn't know who they belong to and now they are in a different pasture. He talked to his cousin Annie Lee. Randy Rogers is having a birthday in a few days, as is Cathy Whitmore. He also visited with Donnie Wilson for awhile.
Pam Grimes brought her mother Carolyn Green back home after a week long visit. When they came back home, they attended two shows in Branson and had a great time.
On Sunday afternoon, my daughter Ronda and Johnnie Austin brought me a beautiful desk to go in my living room. Jackie and Beverly Austin came over as well and Jackie helped Johnnie get a table out of my house and the desk in. I had been using the dining room table as a desk to hold my computer and printer, where my new desk is now. I now have a maple dining room table setting outside on my covered porch. If anyone is interested, please call me at (870) 741-5187.
Jean Crow had a birthday party for her granddaughter Jontell Robbins at her home on Sunday. More family joined them.
My daughter Ronda and I went to Wal-Mart today and saw my brother-in-law Howard Petree. We had a nice visit with him.
My granddaughter Mandie Treat came over today for a visit.
My sympathy to the family of Vernon Martin who died last week. He was buried at Denning Cemetry.
My sympathy also to the family of Mike and Devina Hefly in the death of her mother Jane Wright who died last week.
“People can't change the truth but the truth can change people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.