Last Saturday evening, we attended the Melody Hart Music Show at the Harrison High School Performing Arts Center. Wayne Massengale and his family and friends put on a fantastic show. Those attending were my daughter Lynda Treat and I, neighbor Rhonda Pemberton, my sister Carolyn Green and her daughter Pam Grimes, cousin Nancy Sharp and her daughters Tina and Tiffany. It was a wonderful show. There were lots of people there that I knew, including Joanne Smith. She has been a long time friend of our family.
Buster Widner called regarding the Ridgeway School Reunion which will take place on Saturday Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. at Western Sizzlin. Everyone is invited.
Lee Baughman was at church last Sunday. He has been sick and has had his family in visiting. It was nice to see him back at church.
My neighbor Rhonda Pemberton brought a bag of apples early Saturday morning. Lynda and I peeled them and I grated them to make two apple cakes. We took her one to keep.
I am learning how to cook all over again. It has been some time since I tried due to side effects from my chemotherapy.
My son Chuck and Debbie Crow celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary.
My cousin Virginia Parker had a tumor taken off of her brain last week. She believes it has helped, as she is not dizzy anymore. Her son David Clemence is taking treatment every day for throat cancer. We are praying for him.
Steve Eames' friend Paul Lee and another friend went to the Massengale Family Concert the other night and enjoyed all of their show. He talked to John King, Billy Lovell and Glen Henderson this week. Maxine and Randy Rogers visited him this Monday afternoon. After they left, Steve came over here to pick up aluminum cans and brought me some beautiful fresh flowers from his yard.
Nancy Sharp came over this afternoon to visit and deliver her news. She got caught in the middle of a torrential rain storm with lightning. Her electricity was off for over an hour. Ours went off as well for at least an hour and a half. My occupational therapist drove in the rainstorm to get here and did therapy with me without electricity.
Lynois and Ora Graham from Roseville, Calif. came through here on Sunday to visit her cousins Johnny Rex Wilson, Donnie Wilson, Nancy Sharp and their families. Lynois' mother Pearl Payne Wiley and family lived in this community back in the 40's. According to the Farmer's Almanac, a warm autumn, a long winter.
“A genuine smile is is the most beautiful single body feature.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.