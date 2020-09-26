Johnnie and Ronda Austin returned home Monday from Fort Walton, Florida, where they had went for an intended week's vacation. Hurricane Sally ruined that particular vacation. They then went to Old 86 Campground on Wednesday and stayed until Friday. Johnnie had a week's vacation, so they got to enjoy two different vacation spots last week.
My grandson Chris Crow came to see me every day last week since Ronda and Johnnie were gone all that time.
Chuck Crow came over on Saturday to visit. Chuck, Phil and my daughter Lynda Treat mowed and weed eated my lawn.
Johnnie and Ronda and the grandchildren came over Saturday morning.
Alex and Roselea came over yesterday afternoon. They had been over to Curtis and Marilyn Jarrett's house and brought a watermelon and a pumpkin over. Marilyn told them to bring me a pumpkin. Curtis raises great big gardens and when we attended Golden Years, he would bring some of his bounty in boxes for everyone to take home. He raises good turnips, but they are not ready yet. He has a green thumb and they both have hearts of gold. Alex went to hunt for pawpaws, but all he could find were two. They were hard. Alex will have birthday on the 29th of this month.
Larry Martin, my step-son, is having a birthday on the 28th of this month.
Some of my family enjoyed going to yard sales last Saturday. They found some good bargains.
Tina and Brayden McCain spent a day or two with her mom, Nancy Sharp. Also daughter Tiffany Nichols was there too. Tina went back home, but left her son, Breyden to spend more time with his grandmother, Nancy.
My daughter Ronda came and took me for a ride on Monday. We picked up some chicken livers and fish for my lunch. I just sat in the car the whole time, as I don't get out much at all right now.
Lynda and Phil Treat and their daughter Mandie Treat and her boyfriend, Clayton, came over for Sunday dinner.
On Friday, my grandson Matt and Jen Crow and their sons came over for a visit.
Our good friend and brother in Christ, Bob Good, passed away yesterday. My sympathy to his wife, Jean and daughter Jenny Hulsey, and their son David Good and his family. We have known them for many years.
Steve Eames had visitors last week. His sister, Maxine and Randy Rogers, and a friend, Glen Henderson came. He talked on the phone to Art Fiveash of California and Nelda Fiveash who lives here. He wishes his nephew, Mike Whitmore, a Happy Birthday.
The first day of Autumn is tomorrow. I can tell because a lot of leaves have already fallen to the ground.
A belated Happy 100th Birthday to Mildred Crawford, a former school teacher at Ridgeway School while I attended back in the 40's.
Isn't it funny how red, white and blue represent freedom, unless they're flashing behind you?
