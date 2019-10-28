Steve Eames called me. He had visited over the phone with cousin Ronnie Hodge, who has been very sick. He wants to thank everyone for their prayers. Steve also ran into a friend, O.J. Phillips, at a store and they visited for awhile.
Sue Wilson went to New Mexico with her daughter and husband, Natalie and Mitch Cash. Mitch road his horse with a group of other riders. Sue and Natalie enjoyed shopping and a lot of just relaxing.
Nancy Sharp and her friend Naomi Wyatt went to the Rose Festival in Tyler, Texas last week. They went on the Making Memories Tour Bus.
Donnie and Eva Wilson hosted a birthday dinner for their daughter-in-law Shawna Wilson on Sunday. Others there were Justin, Faith, and Colton and Ashley Wilson.
My daughter Ronda Austin was here on Friday. She took me to my blood workup. She and Lynda put a duvet on my bed which really keeps me warm in these cooler temperatures at night.
Johnnie and Ronda kept their grandchildren overnight last Friday. They had a great time. They talked to me on the phone and were really wound up.
Several visitors kept me company all day Saturday. Grandson Chris Crow, who checks on me every day; my sister-in-law Jean Crow and her daughter Lucinda; my former neighbor Charlotte Gregory and her son Ray Gregory, who had been in to see Charlotte; and my Aunt June came by after that for a nice visit.
This Monday morning, I had my 6th and last chemo treatment. My daughter Ronda Austin took me. I got to ring the bell again. All my nurses were standing around me and Ronda took pictures of all of us. She picked up her grandchildren, Journey and Jaymason and brought them over here to the house. They were a lot of fun to watch.
Ronda is making a picture documentary of my chemo process from Feb. to Oct. She will have Johnnie place the photos on my computer. It will called “My Journey through cancer at age 82”. I will have periodical check ups and PET scans to keep up on how I am doing. I am cancer free, but I have blood clots on my lungs according to my last scan. They have placed me on blood thinner which I will have to take the rest of my life.
My Grandson Chirs Crow brought me an infra-red space heater for my bedroom this coming winter. It seems as if it will be very cold already.
I still have the maple dining table sitting on the front porch. Whoever needs it can have it. IT'S FREE! Just call me ahead so I can expect a visit. I live at 2554 Crow Lane. (It's just to the side of the airport—out towards the Humane Society, just off Rock Springs Road.)
“While I don't know the true key to success, I do know a key to sure failure is trying to please everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.