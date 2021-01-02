I had Christmas at home in a drop in fashion so that anyone could come when it was convenient for them. Our main meal was stew and chili and all kinds of sweets and candies. My son Chuck Crow brought a pecan pie. We were all here a few at a time. We took pictures of the family as they came and went. Four of us were my great grandchildren. I gave my family a bag of candy and cookies as they left.
Those present at my house on Christmas day were Chuck Crow, John and Chris Crow, Alex and Roselea Crow, Matt and Jen Crow and their two sons, Phil and Lynda Treat, Johnnie and Ronda Austin, Tyler, Journey and Jameyson Austin. We all exchanged gifts. I really didn't think I had been that good this year after all of the gifts I received.
Carolyn Green's children Pam and David Grimes from Russellville and Justin Green came in on Christmas Eve from Mt. Home. They exchanged gifts and the children left on Saturday.
On Saturday, Johnnie and Ronda Austin enjoying riding side by sides with Jackie and Beverly Austin and some of the Crossroads Wheelers. They rode trails at Pilot Rock Mountain.
Ralph Guynn came over earlier in the week wearing a mask and stayed on our front porch. He brought me a big box of Whitman candy. I can't wait to open it.
On Sunday, Lynda took off the decorations from the tree. Now we can get around better in the house so we can get back to the way things were.
Steve Eames' sister Maxine and Randy Rogers visited him this afternoon and also John Crow visited with him too. He had many Merry Christmas wishes
Nancy Sharp came over around noon and visited for a while.
My double cousin Melton Wilson of Austin, Texas has been in the hospital fighting for his life with the COVID and bacterial pneumonia. His boy Michael had it earlier. Then Melton and Sue both got sick. Sue is doing better than he is. We thank everybody for their prayers. This morning, he was a little better. He got to talk and see all of his family on the internet. He was also able to have a little liquid.Donnie and Eva Wilson had Christmas with their family at the home of their son Justin and Shawna Wilson. Others there were Faith and Colton Wilson, Christian Warren and Ashley Wilson.
Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson had Christmas dinner at the home of daughter Shellie Wilson and her sons Luke, Ben, Lane and Adam. Tom Weatherly was also there.
Senior Lane Johnson was one of the Goblin's football team members to be recognized as All-State and All-Conference. He was a wide receiver and defensive back. He is Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson's grandson and his mom is Shellie Johnson.
Paul, Sharp, Ribbon and Jake Woolston had Christmas dinner and gift exchange with Nancy Sharp.
Wayne and JoAnne Wilson enjoyed a Christmas gathering with some of their family last Sunday at the home of grand-daughter Lauren and Kenny Smith. The Smiths had recently built a new home near Clarksville. Wayne and JoAnne's son Curtis was also there.
On Christmas day, Wayne and JoAnne had dinner with daughter Cheryl and Chris Sharp and grand-daughter Breanne who was in from Kentucky.
June Savage's sons Rodney and Marilyn Campbell and David and Tammie Campbell, along with their families, had breakfast and gift exchange at June's home on Christmas Eve morning. On Christmas day, June and Franklin Savage had lunch with her brother Bill and Freda Cole.
Nancy Sharp visited with J.D. and Judy Erwin one day at Bent and Dent. They were all wearing masks and trying to stay well like everyone else.
Rhonda Pemberton's mother Pauline Mason and her sister Margie from Madison, IN came in on Wednesday. They had Christmas on Christmas Day. Her daughter Amber brought the grandchilden over for Christmas this Sunday and they played on a new Jungle Gym set that Rhonda and Joe Pemberton built.
May all your troubles in the oncoming year last as long as your New Year's resolution
