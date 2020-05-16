I hope all of you mothers had a nice mother's day
This Monday morning, Ronda took me to my cancer doctor. They took me off of some of my meds, but then I gained more for an allergy I have taken on.
I talked on the phone to my two friends, Charlotte Gregory and Skip Hefley.
This past Sunday, Ridgeway held church. They had preaching and prayers, songs and communion. Everyone sat two pews apart and if not family, they sat on different ends of the pews. The service did not last very long.
My girls had a beautiful lunch for me for Mother's Day. Alex and Roselea came over on Friday to wish me a Happy Mother's Day. Chris Crow and John Crow came by before church. Johnnie and Ronda Austin, Lynda and Mandie Treat and Mandie's boyfriend, Clayton Kephart came over for lunch after church.
Chris Crow came over two times last week and cooked brunch.
Pam and David Grimes, as well as Justin Green, came to see their mother, Carolyn Green for Mother's Day.
Steve Eames took some poke salad to Ruby Watters. He talked on the phone with James Slifer. His friend James Slifer used to live here and he worked with Steve at Anchor Post. Now that he has moved away, they talk quite often on the phone.
Tina McCain, Tiffany Nichols and Misty Curry hosted a Mother's Day dinner for their mothers, Susan Nichols and Nancy Sharp, at Nancy's home. Others there were Gary and Lance Nichols, Breyden McCain, and Ribbon, Paul and Jake Woolston.
Donnie and Eva Wilson went to Justin and Shawna Wilson's home for a cook-out to celebrate Mother's Day. Others there were Shawna's mother, Sheila Younts, Faith, Colton and Ashley Wilson.
Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson had family and friends come to their home for Mother's Day lunch. Daughter Shellie Johnson brought casserole and cake for everyone. Others there were Mitch, Natalie and Ian Cash, Courtney Wilson, Luke, Ben, Lane and Adam Johnson, Tom Weatherby, Davy, Serena, Eli and Courtland Wilson.
Alan Young brought me a large bag of poke salad last week. My daughter Ronda Austin, cooked it for me for the very first time and even tried it out when it was done. Many thanks to Alan.
“A 'word to the wise' ain’t necessary... They're not the ones who need all the advice...”
