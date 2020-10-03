Steve Eames' visitors last week were Paul and Annie Lee. He was sorry to hear about the death of Susan Sisco last week. She was a friend of his sister Maxine Rogers. Maxine's grandchildren, Gray and Lilly Bee, had been showing their livestock at the fair.
Lynda Treat and her husband Phil went to visit their friends, Jeff and Dena Dixon, for a while last Saturday. She and Phil, along with Mandie Treat and her boyfriend, Clayton, had Sunday Dinner with me.
My daughter Ronda Austin took me to my cancer doctor on Monday. Everything looks pretty good. I will have a chest x-ray in October to see if my cancer is gone. I pray that it is gone, so I can get my life back again.
Bill Cole called me and I told him that if he ever goes anywhere, I will put in the correspondence, but he and Freda have been staying at home like a lot of us right now.
Chris Crow came over on Tuesday and Thursday to visit and cook brunch for us.
Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson had dinner on Saturday with daughter Shellie Johnson and her boys. They were celebrating her son Luke's birthday. Tom Weatherly was also there.
Nancy Sharp came over to see me last week. We always have a lot of talk about. She had some of her family at her home for Sunday lunch to celebrate daughter Tiffany Nichols' birthday. Attending were: Lance Nichols, Ribbon, Paul and Jake Woolston, Tina, Bryan and Breyden McCain. Breyden went back home with his parents after spending the week with Nancy.
On Monday evening, my neighbor, Rhonda Pemberton came down with a pumpkin for me and my daughter, Lynda, to decorate. Rhonda held the pumpkin while I painted the eyes, nose and mouth. Then she said it had to have hair, so I painted some purple hair on it. Lynda painted her own pumpkin and it had pink hair. It was a nice break from my normal evening. Rhonda and Lynda took the pumpkins outside and placed them by my cornstalks. It looks like fall out there.
Why is Monday so far from Friday and Friday so near to Monday?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.