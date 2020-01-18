I attended my cousin Virginia Parker's funeral last Thursday. My son Chuck Crow of Batesville came to officiate her funeral. I saw Karen Brace Clemmons who told me her sister, Phyllis Rhoades, had been in very bad condition and in a facility. She said she passed away the next day on Friday. My deepest sympathy to her and her family. We knew Jack and Phyllis Rhoades from years ago. Their boys were Charles and Jackie. Jack worked with his father-in-law, Charlie Brace. They lived where Casey's is now. My folks had the gas station across the highway from them.
I saw Beverly Bear and Bee and Leroy O'Neal at the funeral. I went with my son Chuck and were rode up to the Denver Cemetery where they buried my cousin. This was the first time we had ever been up there.
David and Pam Grimes came in last weekend to visit her mother, Carolyn Green. They had a nice visit.
We had Sunday dinner at my house. Those attending were Johnnie and Ronda Austin and Lynda and Mandie Treat.
We have sure had some stormy nights lately and a lot of rain. My road is currently washed out.
Steve Eames visited with Ruby Watters and David Paul Lee over the phone.
My daughter Lynda Treat was a judge in the Spelling Bee Contest today at the Durand Center. She had a lot of fun judging the K-4th grade and 5th through 8th grade. She works at the Harrison Daily Times. She saw her cousins, Johnny Rex, Sue Wilson, and Shellie Johnson in the audience. Some of Shellie's sons were participating in the Spelling Bee from Valley Springs.
Nancy Sharp came over today with her news and we had a nice visit as well. She and her daughters Tina McCain and Tiffany Nichols spent most of last week shopping in Fayetteville, Rogers and Siloam Springs.
Johnnie Rex and Sue Wilson had some of their grandsons and their friends over at their home on Sunday to watch the Kansas City game and Green Bay game.
Arguing with a foolish person only proves there are two.
