To celebrate their 39th wedding anniversary on April 30, Donnie and Eva Wilson bought fish dinners and went to the park to eat them.
Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson's grandsons Eli Wilson and Lane Johnson were busy last week hauling dirt and fixing a flower bed for Johnny Rex and Sue. Then they did some work on a retaining wall using railroad ties at Davy and Serena Wilson's home. Johnny Rex and Davy helped some, mostly as observers.
Luke, Ben, Lane and Adam Johnson and Eli and Courtland Wilson spent a few nights with Johnny Rex and Sue. Hailey Wilson visited one day. On Saturday, Sue took a hard fall and broke her shoulder.
May birthdays are Ian Cash,Tina McCain, Sue Wilson, Donnie Wilson, Mabry McCain, Austin and Sean Love and Billy Cole.
My son Chuck Crow came in again last weekend. He spent the night with me. He mowed the yard early Saturday, then Johnnie and Ronda Austin came over to help with the rest of the mowing.
My sweet neighbor Rhonda Pemberton came down and cleaned and planted my little garden. She has a hothouse and raises her seeds there. Once she sets them out, they are pretty tall by then. We never realized that she had done them until at least two days later. Now she has put flowers in my flower bed in front of my kitchen. She raises the most beautiful garden and flower beds. She is the best neighbor ever.
Maxine and Randy Rogers visited with her brother Steve Eames over the weekend. Also, he wants to wish a Happy Birthday to Annie Lee at the end of this week.
My grandson Chris Crow came over a couple of days last week to keep me company and to fix lunch for us.
Pam and David Grimes came from Russellville to mow at Pam's mother Carolyn Green's home. They were just there for the afternoon.
I have not been having a good week. Ronda took me to the doctor to have a blood test. I have a rash on my back and front torso. The doctor doesn't know where I got it. It itches like crazy. We bought some Hydrocortisone to rub on it. I had been washing with lye soap which helped ease the itch.
Lynda and Phil Treat went to the Eureka Springs over the weekend to celebrate their 31st anniversary. Their daughter Mandie Treat came in from Branson to see them when they returned.
“When the winds of change blow, some people build walls while others build windmills.”
