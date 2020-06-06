Monday morning, daughter Ronda Austin came and mopped and waxed my kitchen floor. It sure looks nice and shiny. She and I went out and looked at my little garden that my neighbor Rhonda Pemberton planted for me. They are about 15 hearty tomato plants, 3 pepper plants and green beans. Some of them are long enough to eat. Ronda sat and picked the weeds and the grass out of it, then watered it. What a blessing.
This evening, Ronda and Johnnie Austin came and mowed my yard. When Ronda cleans on anything, she goes like a buzz saw. She and Johnnie have been doing yard work at their own home where they have moved to.
It was warm today and we have sat out in the sun a lot today. Ever since I have had cancer treatments, I am cold all the time. My kids think I should turn my gas heater off.
My great grandson Jaymeson Austin will be three years old this weekend. His birthday is on the June 9.
Steve Eames talked to Zona Fiveash. Her husband Luther is doing some better. He talked to Annie Lee and she said that Ruby Watters is doing better. Last week, Steve brought me three magnolias off his tree and they smelled so good.
Skip Hefley has been keeping in like a lot of other people, but on her birthday, her neighbors stood on her driveway and sang Happy Birthday to her. They left cards and gifts. Her son Mike Hefley and his family had her over at their house for her birthday. She received even more gifts. This made her feel so good. She hates being home all the time because she is afraid she will get this virus if she gets out.
Mandie Treat and her boyfriend Clayton Klephart came over for a visit this evening.
Carolyn Green, Pam and David Grimes came over Saturday and we went to our family cemetery and placed flowers on our relatives' graves. They then went to Crawford Cemetery to decorate more graves.
Chris Crow came over twice last week to stay with me and to cook brunch
“The most truly beautiful people you'll ever know never broke a single heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.