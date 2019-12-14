Steve Eames said he saw one of his donkeys sharing a salt lick with a deer on Friday morning. It looked pretty funny and, of course, the deer ran off when it saw Steve.
Dorwin Cash came over and worked on Steve Eames' wood furnace last week. Steve talked to his cousin Ruby Waters and Nelda Fiveash on the phone. Their family wishes for prayers for Erma Lee who is the mother of Paul Lee. She is in very bad health and is in the hospital.
Last Thursday, my grandson Chris Crow took me up to Branson. We had a wonderful lunch at the Hong Kong Buffet. We arrived there just as it was opening.
Nancy Sharp has been on a trip to San Antonio, Texas for a few days on a bus trip with her friends from Harrison. She will be back home on Wednesday.
Johnnie and Ronda Austin have sold their home on Holt Street and are so excited to be living in their new home.
On Monday, my daughters Ronda Austin and Lynda Treat went Christmas shopping.
On Friday evening, Pam Grimes came from Russellville to spend the weekend with her mother Carolyn Green. They attended two Christmas parties on Saturday. One was with Mike and Patsy Brothers. It was a holiday drop in. They had good food and fellowship. That night, they attended the Valley Springs Fire Department Christmas party at the Everton Community Center. They had a wonderful time visiting with their friends and the food was delicious.
Every year, the day after Thanksgiving, I put out my Christmas dishes. My daughter Lynda Treat helped me get them out. I have had them for at least 20 years. The day before Christmas, they will go back in their box for storage until next year. I only have a set of four of everything and that is not enough for the 24 or so people who I hope will be here for Christmas.
After church yesterday, Johnnie and Ronda Austin brought cornbread and I made white northern beans. We had a delicious dinner after church using my pretty Christmas dishes. Lynda Treat made banana bread for our dessert.
Lynda Treat and my neighbor Rhonda Pemberton went to Branson last Saturday. They had a great time shopping at several stores there.
“Birth is the only time when you cry and your mother smiles.”
