Happy first day of Autumn. The leaves have been falling from my trees for a couple of weeks now and they are already changing color.
Sunday evening, Johnnie Austin was our speaker at Ridgeway Church of Christ. Oct. 6 is Homecoming at church and everyone is welcome to join us. There will be plenty of potluck dishes. Bill Arnold has been our preacher for more than 30 years. Happy birthday to Bill Arnold whose birthday was Sunday.
My cousin Virginia Parker seems to be doing better with her cancer, but her son David Clemence is not doing well at all. He is in the hospital at Fayetteville with stomach cancer and needs our prayers.
My daughter Ronda Austin will be here this morning and we plan to go shopping and then we will go pay our real and personal property taxes. Yesterday, she and Johnnie came over to have Johnnie light my heating stove's pilot light. I had just paid for a load of propane and it was pretty cheap when I purchased it a few days ago. Cooler days will be coming soon.
I am going to out patient physical therapy two days a week. They do a great job. I feel like every muscle has been exercised.
My daughters Ronda and Lynda came out on Friday afternoon. Ronda brought her two grandchildren, Journey and Jaymeson, with her and we had a great time.
David and Pam Grimes came in this past weekend to see Pam's mother Carolyn Green. They mowed her yard and her brother-in-law Alan Young bush hogged the front of her property all the way down to the road.
We were very happy to see the road grader come up our road last week. It was horribly washed out before they came.
Theshia and Tonya Crow, Donnie and Ashley Wilson and Ribbon Woolston all had handcrafts, art and needlework entered in the County and District Fairs. Ribbon was excited when she got Grand Champion ribbons at both fairs for a dress she had made. Tina and Bryan McCain came by on Saturday to pick up their son, Breyden. He had spent the week with grandmother Nancy Sharp. They went on to Fayetteville to visit for awhile with their son, Ty.
Phil, Lynda and Mandie Treat had Sunday dinner with me.
My grandson Chris Crow has returned from his trip to Austin, Texas to attend a film festival.
Steve Eames visited with Darvin and Betty Cash one day last week. Happy Birthday to his nephew, Mike Whitmore, from Colo. Steve and Maxine's cousin, Rita Capps, died in Rogers. His brother-in-law Randy Rogers visited with him one day last week.
Maxine Rogers and two or three of her daughters travelled to Tennessee to go on a hiking trail. They spent a week there.
