Nancy Sharp has been busy home schooling her granddaughter, Ribbon Woolston. Johnny Rex Wilson and daughter Shellie Johnson took Luke, Ben and Adam to a football game at Siloam Springs on Friday night. Lane Johnson plays on the team.Justin Wilson visited with his dad, Donnie Wilson. He came out and had coffee with him on Monday morning. Steve Eames talked to Donnie Wilson and Johnny Cowells on the phone.
Pam and David Grimes from Russellville came in on the weekend to see Pam's mom, Carolyn Green. They mowed her yard. Carolyn's son, Justin Green, also came to see her on Saturday. Pam also visited her Aunt Billie and Uncle Alan Young, who live next door.
Johnnie and Ronda Austin left Friday afternoon going to the beach at Fort Walton, near Destin, Florida. They arrived there Saturday afternoon. They stayed all day Sunday and Monday morning, but decided to come home as the hurricane was getting too close. I was watching the weather and was hoping they would decide to come back home.
Some of my kinfolks have had the Covid 19, but all are doing well now and most have returned to work. I just hope no one else comes down with it.
“Weak people revenge. Strong people forgive. Intelligent people ignore.”
