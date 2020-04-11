Eva Wilson made some chocolate pies and she and Donnie took one of them to son Justin's house for his family. They stayed in the car and Justin came out and picked it up.
Nancy Sharp had several projects she had been wanting to get completed, but didn't seem to ever have the time. Now that she is staying home, she found out lack of time wasn't really the problem. Nancy said she has been making some face masks and has used some sacks she had that she hadn't yet made into tea towels.
Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson had Luke, Ben, Lane and Adam Johnson over at their home from Wednesday to Saturday afternoon. Their mom, Shellie Johnson, visited with Johnny Rex and Sue also.
Pam and David Grimes spent the weekend with Pam's mother, Carolyn Green. They cleaned her house and picked up groceries for her while they were there.
Alex and Roselea Crow came by to look for morel mushrooms, but they didn't come inside for safety sake.
I talked to my son, Chuck Crow, in Batesville on the phone. He has been riding the school bus nearly every day to help bring food to the students at their homes. He and his family are doing okay. He calls me about every other day.
Chris Crow came over last Thursday and added the internet to my computer. We have been watching TV series while we are staying at home due to the COVID 19 virus. He drove over to Jamies and bought dinner for us.
Yesterday morning, we watched Bill Arnold on facebook and brother Ray Crawford on the gospel channel on TV.
My granddaughter Mandie Treat came over yesterday for a very short while.
My neighbor Rhonda Pemberton brought over some more morel mushrooms and handed them off to Lynda to avoid spreading germs.
My grandson Matt Crow called last week to see how I am doing. He and his family are staying home to avoid contracting the Covid 19 virus.
Happy Birthday to my grandson Tyler Austin on the April 1l.
Steve Eames wishes his niece Becky Hanlon a Happy Birthday and he talked to Paul Lee and James Slifer. He also spoke with his sister Maxine and her husband Randy Rogers.
My son John Crow called early Tuesday morning to ask me if I needed anything from Walmart. He planned to go over there early. He brought it over and talked to me through the screen door. I haven't seen him in person in a long time since he just calls. It was good to finally see him.
Why is it called a “building” when it’s already been built ?
