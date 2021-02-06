Happy Birthday to Charlotte Gregory on the Jan 29. She lives at Maple Esplanade and her son, Ron and Tracy Gregory of Texas, came and they had a little party for her and gave her gifts. She had to go to her hearing aid doctor one day last week. Because she left the building and returned, she had to be quarantined in case someone had the COVID-19. She and I lived by each other for years, but were busy raising our families. Later, both of us became widows and rekindled our relationship. We would see each other at Golden Years class and got to be together with each other. Since this COVID-19 has happened, no one can visit anybody and can only call on the phone. I hope that she has many more happy birthdays. She is a sweet lady.
I am feeling much better now, so my grandson, Chris and I can return to our puzzle. It has been a little cool in the kitchen and we both have a bad cold, probably from my flu.
My son Chuck Crow came up this past Saturday from Batesville to check on everyone. I had not seen him since Christmas. He spent the night with his sister Ronda and Johnnie Austin and went to Ridgeway Church of Christ on Sunday morning. He ate with me, Phil and Lynda Treat, Mandie Treat and her boyfriend Clayton. He left a little after lunch.
Happy 70th anniversary to Mitchell and Charlene Ferrari of Bergman. I am glad to call them my friends. Hope you two will stay happy and healthy.
On Monday, Ronda Austin and her two grandchildren, Journey and Jaymeson came over for a while to visit. Earlier in the day, I received a scam call. He said he was my grandson and had been in a car wreck. My daughter was here and I was so shook up that I told her to take the phone. When she took the phone, she asked more questions and eventually found it was someone pretending to be him. She asked him personal questions like who was his father and other members of his family. He knew he was caught and hung up. She called his dad, Chuck, and told him. He called his son and said he was fine and that it was just a scam call. My grandson called me back as well and told me he was well. Shame on you scammers out there who worry us old people to death.
Rhonda Pemberton and her friend Sharon traveled to Indiana to visit her mom and two sisters. They had a birthday party for her sister, Margie. They dodged the bad weather and had a great trip.
Donnie and Eva Wilson went to Branson on Monday.
February birthdays are Paul Woolston and Adam Johnson.
Tina McCain came up and brought Breydan McCain to stay a week with his grandmother Nancy Sharp.
Steve Eames' nephew Gray Simmons will be 9 years old. Steve talked to Johnny Cowles of Missouri, Ronnie Hodge, Paul Lee, Ruby Watters, Nelda Fiveash, Kathy Whitmore, Maxine Rogers, Donnie Wilson and his cousin, Bessie Lee's husband died in Florida. John Crow came to see him.Don't stress out too much about failing eyesight as you get older. It's nature's way of saving you from the shock of catching your reflection in the mirror.
