Today, my daughter Ronda Austin came over for a visit and mowed the yard.
Yesterday, several of my family came over at different times. My grandson Chris Crow came over first and left before the others arrived. Phil, Lynda and Mandie Treat and Mandie's boyfriend Clayton had Sunday dinner with me. My daughter Ronda Austin and her two grandchildren, Journey and Jaymeson. Later on, my son Alex and Roselea Crow came over and visited with us.Chris Crow came over early on Sunday.
My sister-in-law Jean Crow and her daughter Lucinda Crow came over on Saturday and visited with us. It's always so nice to see them. Since Jean and I were married to twin brothers Lee and Louie Crow (both deceased), we have a lot in common. We have always been very close. She has trouble with falling and uses a cane now. I use a walker and we compare our aches and pains.
My neighbor Rhonda Pemberton brought down some more veggies from her garden and some peaches from Friends Orchards. I am worried about school starting and all of those children and teachers possibly putting themselves in harm's way. My son Chuck is a school counselor at Batesville Junior High and my niece Pam Grimes is a 5th grade teacher at Russellville.
Steve Eames went with his sister Maxine and Randy Rogers over to Pruitt to see the new bridge last Thursday. Darwin Cash brought Steve cucumbers one day last week and visited for a little while. Happy Birthday to Clint and his daughter Lillie B Simmons. Happy Anniversary to Maxine and Randy Rogers and Happy Birthday to Jim Whitmore. Steve also visited on the phone with David Lee.
Davy and Serena Wilson hosted a birthday party for Hailey, Eli and Courtland Wilson on Saturday night. Guests were Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson; Mitch, Natalie, Ian and Courtney Cash; Shelly, Luke, Ben, Lane and Adam Johnson, as well as Tom Weatherly. Most of the kids brought some kind of musical instruments and they all enjoyed the music and Karyoke.
August brithdays are Hailey, Eli, and Courtland Wilson; Jake Woolston, Justin Wilson and Freida Cole.
Nancy Sharp paid a visit Monday after noon. She wanted me to share that dog days will end on August 11.
“Marriage is like a deck of cards. In the beginning all you need is two hearts and a diamond. By the end you wish you had a club and a spade.”
