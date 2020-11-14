My sister Carolyn Green and her daughter Pam Grimes came over Friday night for a little early Birthday for me. My birthday usually lasts for several days until all the family gets to come. Carolyn's son Justin Green came over on Saturday for a visit.
Last week was a pretty week, however, this Monday was a little damp. My daughter Ronda Austin came out on Monday and took me to Wal-Mart so she could do a little shopping. I sat in the car and watched people.
My sympathy to Linda Beaver and her whole family as she has had yet another death in her family. Their son Eddie Beaver died in July, her husband Charles got the COVID-19 and died in October. Their daughter Susan's husband, Ray Lamb, had the COVID-19 and then died yesterday from a heart attack. All this happened in less than four months.
Nancy Sharp, Tina McCain and Ribbon Woolston spent Saturday in Fayetteville visiting Tina's son Ty and Ribbon's dad, Sharp. On Sunday, Tiffany and Lance Nichols had lunch with Nancy,Tina, Ribbon and Jake Woolston.
More birthdays this month are Daniel Love, Rhonda Montoya and Tyreece Wilson. They are son-in-law, daughter, and grandson to Donnie Wilson. They live in and around Albuquerque, New Mexico and enjoy reading the Harrison paper on-line.
JoAnne Wilson will celebrate her birthday on the Nov. 28.
On Friday night, Johnny Rex Wilson, Shellie, Ben, and Luke Johnson attended the Goblin game at Pea Ridge. Lane Johnson rode back home with them.
On Saturday, Johnny Rex and Sue had company for supper and to watch the Razorback game. Those coming to their home were Davy, Serena, Eli and Courtland Wilson. Shellie Johnson and sons, Tom Weatherly, Kayden Powers, Ian, Courtney and Natalie Cash.
I thank everybody for the birthday cards.
Last Thursday, my son John Crow and grandson Chris Crow came over. We had chili and cheese cake for John's birthday since he had to work the next day on his actual birthday.
I hope that everyone has a nice Veteran's Day.
On Saturday, my daughter Lynda Treat and her husband Phil Treat and her daughter Mandie Treat and Clayton Kephart travelled to Paragould for their granddaughter Dulcie Treat's 6th birthday. They had a great time.
Steve Eames talked to another cousin Ronnie Hodge who had a birthday. Maxine Rogers' late husband Larry Hanlin's brother-in-law passed away in Illinois.
Remembering way back to last year on Veteran's Day (my birthdday too) it snowed. I can't recall it snowing as much more clear through spring.
I hate it when I'm singing along with a song and the artist gets the words wrong.
