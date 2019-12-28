Carolyn Green attended a Christmas party at her brother-in-law and sister-in-law's home this past Saturday night. Attending were their three children, Ron Young and family, both daughters, Kim Shelton and Sandy Roberts and all of their family. It was a wonderful dinner and visitMatt, Jen and Lucas Crow came over last Tuesday and exchanged gifts. Matt has to work on Christmas, so they cannot attend our brunch on Christmas Day. Matt's uncle, Lewis Breedlove passed away last week. All of their family has my sympathy.
My grandson Chris Crow took me to Jamie's last Thursday for lunch and then we went shopping.
The next day, my daughters Ronda Austin and Lynda Treat took me shopping.
My grandson William Crow arrived at his family's home in Batesville yesterday. He and my son Chuck Crow plan to come on Christmas day.
Darwin Cash came to see Steve Eames yesterday. He talked on the phone to Ruby Watters.
My sister-in-law Jean Crow and her daughter Cindy Crow came over yesterday and we exchanged gifts.
We have everything ready to start making Christmas cookies and other sweets.
I wish everybody a very happy and safe New Year's Day!
“I know God won't give me anything I can't handle. I just wish He didn't trust me so much.”
