On Saturday, Sept. 14, Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson, Donnie and Eva Wilson, Nancy Sharp, Tina McCain and Paul Woolston, along with at least 60 other family members and friends attended an outdoor wedding reception honoring Isaiah and Jessica Cash at the home of his parents, Mitch and Natalie Cash. Isaiah and Jessica live in Fayetteville.
Nancy Wilson and her daughter Tiffany Nichols worked in the canning booth at the fair.
John, Theshia, and Tonya Crow attended the fair and entered several items which won some blue ribbons.
I visited with Kyle Fancher at Ridgeway Church of Christ this past Sunday. He and Beckie's son will be getting married soon. We had a really good visit. His sister Sheila Barnes and her family live in Texas. I will say hello to them.
Matt and Jennifer Crow came by to visit this past Sunday. After they had left, Mandie Treat came by to visit with me and her mother, Lynda Treat.
Ronda and Johnnie Austin got back home from Orange Beach, Alabama. They are back to moving again from their previous house to a new house.
There was a baby shower at Ridgeway Church of Christ for the Henson family. They are having a baby girl.
Steve Eames went to the fair with sister Maxine and Randy Rogers. He got to see his nephew and niece showing their animals. Steve came over this past week to get our aluminum cans and brought another beautiful bouquet. My son John Crow went over and visited with Steve Eames. Steve Eames' nephew Mike Whitmore of Burlington, Colorado has some kind of a blood issue in his legs and they are asking for everyone's prayers to help heal him.
Lee Baughman attended the fair to see the animals as well.
Ronda Pemberton made a chile rellano dinner and shared some with us last Saturday.
Chris Crow came over nearly every day last to stay with me. Monday, he took me the Claude Parrish center for another treatment of preventative chemo. Afterwards we went to eat a pork tenderloin lunch at Jamies restaurant. On Thursday he prepared brunch consisting of chicken and waffles. He also came over Sunday morning to visit for a little while.
My sister Carolyn Green came over last Thursday to visit. She had been out with the ladies from church at a Mexican restaurant.
A birthday party for Francis Dixon was held at the old Ridgeway schoolhouse last Saturday. Several of her friends and family attended the party.
Jeannee Wilkerson of Rogersville, Missouri came down to attend the wedding of her nephew, Brandon Martin and Shi-Ann Marie. Brandon is the grandson of Lila Nettell and the son of Gary and Spring Martin.
Jean Crow's granddaughter, Amanda and Autie Robbins, along with their children Dee Dee and Remington came over and had Sunday dinner. They celebrated the birthdays of Amanda, Dee Dee and Remington.
My cousin Donnie Wilson came by for a visit. He brought me a red-headed wood pecker door knocker which he had made for me in his wood shop.
For the Sept. birthdays, I would like to wish Happy Birthday to my son Alex Crow on Sept. 29, my step son Larry Martin on Sept. 28, and my daughter-in-law Debbie Crow on Sept. 17.
“All my life I thought air was free... Then I bought a bag of potato chips.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.