I have had quite an expensive first week in January. First, I ordered a tank of propane. Then, with a full tank, my heater just quit and would not light anymore. This was early Saturday morning around 7 a.m. A man came and checked my heater and said it had problems that couldn't be fixed. He had to put in a new wall heater. It didn't take him long to install it and it was sure nice having heat again. No telling what my electric bill will be. My old gas heater was around 16 years old. I guess it was time to get another one and on the coldest day of the year so far. I sure hope my chest freezer (about 46 years old) will hold out this year.
We heard an explosion Saturday night. All of my neighbors were checking on each other. It was believed to be an earthquake, sonic boom or a highway accident. We read on Facebook that someone was burning a shed or barn and someone threw a box into the fire containing dynamite caps in it. It shook all of our houses. I am glad no one was hurt.
Steve Eames talked on the phone to his friend James Slifer in New York. He always tells everyone “hello” down here. He also talked to his sister Maxine Rogers, Paul Lee, Dorwin Cash and Donnie Wilson.
My daughter Ronda took me to the doctor last Friday for a check up.
My grandson Chris Crow and I put in another three hours last Thursday working on our 1000 piece puzzle. He thinks we will have it done sooner than I think. It's fun.
I just wish it would warm up. I don't like cold weather.
My sympathy to the family of Phil Powers, Gail Ruhwedel and Travis Flippo. They all passed away this last week.
Pam and David Grimes from Russellville came up to see her mom, Carolyn Green on Saturday. They always do a lot of things for her when they come up.
Mandie Treat and Clayton Kephart came over Sunday for lunch and visited for a couple of hours afterward. Also present was Lynda and Phil Treat.
It's best to always be honest first and foremost. Always. Lying loses the respect of others and requires a lifetime of maintenance.
