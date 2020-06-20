My granddaughter, Mandie Treat and her boyfriend, Clayton, treated my daughter Lynda Treat to lunch at the Townhouse Cafe today for lunch.
My son Chuck Crow came to see me Wednesday and stayed the night with Ronda and Johnnie Austin. Chuck mowed the lawn for me. My daughter Ronda Austin mowed the front yard the day before he came. Chuck worked on my washing machine and the shower head. He is real handy around the house. He worked on my riding lawn mower to the best of his ability, but the fan belt wasn't the right size. Ronda and Johnnie Austin loaded it up and took it to my friend Bob. He fixed the problem and it now runs again. Thanks, Bob. Hopefully, it will run for another year.
Donnie, Eva, and Ashley Wilson went to Branson, Missouri one day last week.
My cousin Betty LaMoyne Hunt Moore passed away yesterday. She is the daughter of Charles and Lena Hunt, and her brothers are Richard and Dorothy Hunt. Her late brother was Russell Hunt. She was raised in this community growing up. She lived more than 90 years. She had been living with her daughter.
David and Pam Grimes came up to see her mother Carolyn Green over last weekend. They had been doing yard work and other things around the house.
Alex and Roselea Crow came over for a visit yesterday afternoon.
Johnnie and Ronda Austin, and my daughter Lynda had Sunday dinner with me.
Steve Eames talked to his sister Maxine Rogers this last week. Thank you Steve for bringing me those beautiful flowers. His mother had a big Magnolia tree in their yard and that is what he brings to me. They smell so good.
My grandson Chris Crow will be over on Tuesday to bring me lunch.
Bill Cole called to check on me.
My daughter Lynda Treat had been walking and ran into our neighbor, Rhonda Pemberton, who was on her way home. She happens to have a pool and told Lynda when she got done walking and sweating, she could come up and cool off in her pool. She didn't have to tell Lynda twice.
“It takes real skills to fall up stairs, choke on air and trip over nothing. I have those skills.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.