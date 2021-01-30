All last week, I was home suffering from the worst terrible cold and sore throat ever. I have been coughing all the time with headaches, but no fever. So, Friday morning, I woke up and I couldn't smell or taste anything. My daughter Ronda Austin and grandson Chris Crow convinced me to take the COVID-19 test on Friday. We went to the Urgent Care facility at the mall. A nurse came out to my car and gave me the swab test for three different things: COVID-19, strep and the flu. It took maybe an hour in all. Then a doctor came out with the results. She had good news and bad news. The good news was I did not have the COVID-19, but I did have Flu B. I got my COVID-19 results Monday and it was negative. I was so overjoyed just to have the flu and not COVID-19 when they gave me the results. But I am still taking cough medicine and really, I think the bad part is just this horrible cough.
Now I am waiting for my COVID-19 shot at the pharmacy. I haven't heard back from them yet.
My friends Harvey and Frances Cochran called me. It was nice to hear from them. They don't get out much lately due to the COVID-19.
My cousin Nancy Sharp and her great granddaughter Ribbon Woolston came to see me Monday and brought me their news.
On Friday, Ben Johnson went over to Lyon College in Batesville. He took on line classes during the fall semester. Luke and Lane Johnson and Kayden Powers rode over with him. Johnny Rex Wilson and Shellie Johnson followed them over there and brought Luke, Lane and Kayden back home. Ben will be playing football. The team will have an abbreviated season playing a game this Spring.
Nancy Sharp said she passed along the wrong information last week. Her great nephew Wilson Reed Cash weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces when he was born Jan. 12, not 8 lbs 14 ounces.
It was terrible to read the news about the young man who ran into the back of a school bus and died. A young man was found dead in the Bergman Church of Christ parking lot last week. I also heard about a wreck on Cottonwood Road, taking the life of a woman. Such tragic accidents happening around here.
I woke up Monday to thunder, lightning and rain. It has been a while since we had rain. Steve Eames talked to his cousin David Young in Kansas City. He sends sympathy to the family of Marge Clark's who died recently. Steve lost a cat who got ran over and an o’pposum killed one of his chickens last week.
On Sunday, Mandie Treat and her boyfriend Clayton joined us for Sunday dinner of chili and a peach cobbler. Also present was Phil and Lynda Treat.
My grandson Chris and I have not worked on the puzzle for over a week since I have had the flu.
I hate to brag but I once put a puzzle together in one day that said 2 -4 years on the box!
