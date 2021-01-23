On Sunday, there was a Memorial Service for my cousin Milton Wilson at Highland Village Church of Christ, Austin, Texas, where he attended and preached. We watched it online on my computer. It was a very nice service and they showed lots of pictures with him and his parents, brothers and sisters. Other pictures were of his wife, Sue and their family. My heart just hurt for them. When we were all young, our family and his family, as well as the other uncles and aunts and their families, were all really close. Milton's mother and my mother were sisters. His dad and my dad were brothers. We were double cousins. There will be a burial service in March where he will be buried at Denning Cemetery where theWilson family goes back six or seven generations. He will join his ancestors.
My doctor told me today I could get my COVID-19 vaccine. My daughter Ronda Austin called the pharmacy and they put my name down and said they will call me when it is available.
A few people I know have already got their shots. Some said it made them have fever and aches and pains, but just for a day or two. Others said they never noticed anything at all after receiving the vaccine.
Yesterday, Mandie Treat and her boyfriend Clayton came over for Sunday dinner. Others present were Phil and Lynda Treat. Later on in the afternoon, Johnnie and Ronda Austin came over with their grandchildren, Journey and Jaymeson.
Steve Eames talked to his sister Maxine Rogers and then to Paul Lee. They are doing all right.
Donnie and Eva Wilson spent Thursday in Eureka Springs and then went out to Lake Leatherwood.
Nancy Sharp, Tina McCain and Tiffany Nichols spent a few days at Rogers and Springdale. Nancy, Tiffany, Ribbon Woolston, and Myla Roberts went to Branson on Saturday.
Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson have a new great-grandson born Jan. 12, 2021 at the Harrison Hospital. Wilson Reed Cash weighed 8 lbs and 14 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Ian and Courtney Cash. Grandparents are Mitch and Natalie Cash and Amber and Matt Wilson. Other great-grandparents are Bob and Stacy Cash and Ann Cash.
Nancy Sharp and Ribbon Woolston went to Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson's house to watch their cousin Milton Wilson's Memorial Service from Austin, Texas on Sunday afternoon.
On Wednesday night, Johnny Rex and Sue went with daughter Shellie to a ceremony honoring the Goblin football team. Their grandson and Shellie's son Lane Johnson is a senior this year. The senior players were awarded their game jerseys with their numbers on them. Lane Johnson's was #13 and was a wide receiver and corner back. He had won all state and all conference titles for the season.
You know as I learn something new every day, I forget five other some odd things forever.
