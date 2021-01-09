I hope everyone had a happy New Year.
Happy Anniversary to Johnnie and Ronda Austin on New Year's Eve. They have been married 38 years.
Tommie Henley has been to her doctor and her daughter Lisa reports that Tommie is doing better. She usually stays at home like me. She asks about church. Tommie and Kenneth Henley attended Ridgeway Church of Christ and so did her daughter Lisa.
I am waiting for a load of propane. My meter registered 10 percent this morning. We have had some very cold days lately.
My neighbor Rhonda Pemberton brought her mother Pauline Mason and her sister Margie from Madison, Indiana down for a visit. She brought with her a handful of sparklers and we lit them and waved them around in the yard. It is our New Year's tradition. Chris, Ronda, Lynda and Phil participated. We had a nice visit with them.
Lynda and Phil Treat went to Mountain Home on Saturday to celebrate Christmas at his son, Brandon and Hilary Treat's river house. They got to see their grandchildren Dulcie and Darrow Treat, as well as their other son Jason Treat and his wife Erika. Their daughter, Mandie Treat and Clayton Kephart, attended as well.
We had very bad news last week. My double cousin Milton Wilson died on New Year's Eve in Austin, Texas from the COVID-19 and bacterial pneumonia. He was born in Harrison. He was a missionary in South Africa from 1969 to 1974 and a pulpit Church of Christ minister and bible teacher most of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Lee and Arlie Wilson, his brother Delbert Wilson, his sister, Wanda Lee Wilson and his brother-in-law Dave Wilkerson. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sue Wilson, his son and daughter-in-law Mike and Sarah Wilson, and their daughters, Laura and Heather; daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Mike Rippy and their children, Lauren (Ryan Spindler), Ryan, and Erin; his brother, Melvin Wilson (Rainelle); and his sisters, Anita Farris (Mike), Jeannee Wilkerson, and Lila Nettel; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He will be buried at Denning Cemetery at a later date.
Steve Eames visited over the phone with his sister and brother-in-law, Maxine and Randy Rogers.
Nancy Sharp had all her family together on New Years Day for their Christmas meal and gift exchange. Attending were Paul, Sharp, Ribbon and Jake Woolston, Tina, Bryan, Ty, Breyden, Jeremy, April and Mabry McCain and Tiffany and Lance Nichols. Mabry spent the night with Ribbon and then they took Mabry to Branson on Saturday to meet her parents.
On Dec. 29, I talked to Roy and Virginia Myers from Tuscolo, Texas. They said to tell everyone Hello here and they are doing fine. Roy attended Northside School of Preaching in the 70's. It was good to talk with them.
Our family started a 1000 piece puzzle last Tuesday. It's a family group effort and it's of a produce stand from the early 1900's. We’ve all but one piece of having the border finished, just under three hours in. We hope to have it finished by the end of January.
When you cannot control everything that is happening around you, challenge yourself the best way to respond.
