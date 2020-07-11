I hope everyone had a safe 4th of July.
My neighbor Rhonda Pemberton came down early on the 4th and brought me a pan of green beans, squash, cucumbers and tomatoes, along with a large bouquet of gladiolas. She said I will be back tonight with sparklers for us to light in our yard. We did it right before dark. Then she and my daughter Lynda and Phil Treat drove up to the gate at the end of the airport and watched the fireworks at 9:15 a.m. or so. I, of course, went to bed but I heard the fireworks late into the night.
On Monday the July 6, my son Chuck Crow of Batesville and his son William from Iowa came to visit that morning. Daughter Ronda came over and after lunch, Chuck and Ronda mowed my yard. I wish my yard would slow down on the number of mowings.
Phil and Lynda Treat and Mandie Treat had Sunday dinner with me. We had trout that Phil and his sons, Jason and Brandon Treat caught on the White River.
Steve Eames talked to his cousin Johnny Cowls at Cassville, Missouri. He wants to wish Johnny's wife a Happy Birthday. He talked to Paul Lee and his sister, Maxine Rogers. His cousin Alexandra is having a birthday.
I heard that Charlie Daniels died. I am so sorry to hear that. He was a great entertainer.
This 4th of July was not like any of the others that I can remember. When I was young, my Mom and Dad, me and my two sisters would go to town. There would be a carnival on the square with music on the courthouse steps. Everyone would come to town and stay all day, having lots of fun. Then that night, they would have fireworks.
Happy Birthday tomorrow to my daughter-in-law Roselea Crow.
My sympathy to Henrietta Hawkins and her husband and other relations in the death of their son. Henrietta is June Savage's sister-in-law.
Donnie and Eva Wilson spent part of Saturday, July 4th at Gray's Spring near Hwy 14 South of Yellville. They said it was pretty over there and the water was crystal clear.
On Friday night, they attended a graduation celebration for their grandson Colton Wilson at the home of Justin and Shawna Wilson. He has been home schooled. He wore a cap and gown and received his diploma. Later they all enjoyed tacos. Others present were Shawna's mother, Sheila Yount and her sister Karen, Ashley and Faith Wilson, and Christian Warren.
Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson went to Natalie and Mitch Cash's home on the July 4. Also there were Shellie, Luke, Ben, Lane and Adam Johnson; and Davy, Hailey, Eli and Courtland Wilson. The boys brought their musical instruments and entertained everyone. They said it rained about 2 inches while they were there.
Nancy Sharp and Ribbon Woolston went to Tiffany and Lance Nichols on Saturday. They enjoyed fire works later that evening, then spent the night there.
“I'm not clumsy. Its just that the floor hates me, the tables and chairs are bullies and the wall gets in my way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.