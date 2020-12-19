The snow came about 12 p.m. on Sunday and continued until after dark. Some of the country roads are slick, but the main roads are open. Schools are closed, but the kids can do school work virtually at home on their computers. Remember to not eat snow ice cream because they are saying it could have COVID-19 in it.
Just a few more days until Christmas. Ronda put up my Christmas tree last week and it looks beautiful. I am thinking that instead of having Christmas dinner for my family (which totals 24), I will make a big pot of chili and stew, along with lots of choices of Christmas desserts. They can come over anytime during the day and we can exchange gifts. That way, they can go to their other family members' festivities if they wish, and we won't have a lot of family members here at one time.
The times sure have changed. Big holidays for a big family might cause illness to some of them later. God forbid. Maybe someday, maybe not in my lifetime, but things will be back like they used to be.
The electric blanket sure feels good on my bed at night as the last few nights have been very cold. Johnnie and Ronda put a new bulb in my well house so that our pipes won't freeze up.
My neighbor Rhonda Pemberton came down on Monday. She is building a gym set in her yard for her grandchildren. She told my Ronda to bring her grandchildren to play on it as well.
Eva Wilson came by last week and brought me some ginger cookies she had made and also gave me a Christmas card. The cookies were delicious.
Steve Eames talked to his friend, James Sliffer in New York and James sends hellos to everybody down here as he used to live here. He talked to Paul Lee and Nelda Fiveash on the phone. My son John Crow came to visit him last week.
Lee Baughman attended church yesterday at Ridgeway Church of Christ. He also attended the Monday night music at the old Ridgeway School house. It is the first Monday of each month. Bring your instruments and wear your mask.
Chris Crow enjoyed a Christmas party with all of his co-workers at the Holiday Inn on Friday. He made his Bourbon Chicken Wings. I tried them and they are really good.
Nancy Sharp and daughters Tina McCain and Tiffany Nichols made a trip to Springfield, Missouri last Friday for the weekend. They Christmas shopped and had a fun time. They drove back in the snow on Sunday. Nancy brought over some Cook of the Week recipes from The Harrison Daily Times and the Boone County Headlight. These are over 30 years old. I have been reading them and writing down some of the recipes. I will give them back to Nancy later. She has quite a few folders of them.
Johnnie and Ronda Austin came over one evening. My car had failed to start that day when we were heading to the doctor. Johnnie charged my battery and it is still good. We just have to start it up every day and leave it running for about 15 minutes. I don't drive anymore, but I still want to have a working car.
I talked to Charlotte Gregory on the phone. She had been watching the snow.
The last significant snow I remember was on Veteran's day 2019. It was also my birthday.My daughters Ronda Austin and Lynda Treat, sister Carolyn Green and grandson Chris Crow had taken me out to Jamies for birthday lunch. It was cold and windy and as I watched the windows outside, it began to snow lightly. I told them to look and they said not to worry it was just a flurry. Before long that flurry became a full-on blizzard. We had to put our food in foam containers and go home early. That was the last I remember going out to eat at a restaurant too. This has been some year. Nobody gets out to eat much these days with the virus.
My prayers and condolences go out to the family of Jerald Henry. He passed away on the Dec. 13. Complications from COVID-19. He was a member of our congregation at Ridgeway Church of Christ. He will be truly missed.
Patience is something you admire in the person driving behind you but not in the one ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.