My daughter Ronda Austin took me to the Cancer Clinic this morning to have them take my blood. The last time they took it, it was thick. Today my blood was thinner and they thought it was getting better.
My granddaughter, Mandie Treat and her boyfriend, Clayton Kephart, came over for Sunday dinner. Later on, my daughter Ronda Austin and her two grandchildren, Journey and Jaymeson, came over for a visit.
On Saturday afternoon Ronda and Johnnie Austin and Lynda Treat, mowed my lawn. I hope this is the last time they will have to mow.
Chris Crow came over last Tuesday and Thursday and fixed lunch for us.
Steve Eames came over last Tuesday to pick up walnuts out of my yard. Maxine and Randy Rogers came to visit Steve on Monday. He talked to his friend James Slifer in New York. James said to tell all his friends “Hello.” He also talked with Sam Alexander while he was in town. He talked to Robert Carter at a store on Monday. John Crow came over for a visit last week and brought him some walnuts.
I learned today that my friend, Karen Brace Clemens, passed away last over the weekend from a stroke. I knew her from back in the 1950's. She used to live across from my dad's grocery and gas station. She and my sisters and I spent a lot of time together back then. My friend Janet Dewese was the one that called with the sad news. Karen's family has our sympathy.
This COVID-19 sure is a bad thing. A lot of my friends and family have had it, but they are getting over it now. My grandson Chris Crow lost a dear friend Lisa Best-Sanchez to it a few weeks back. It is real. Please take this pandemic serious. Wear masks and please be safe.
My friend, Richard Poe, Sr., died today. My sympathy to his wife, Ruth, and their family. We know him and his family from Northside Church of Christ and also my Golden Years Class.
My daughter Lynda Treat brought in my plants yesterday so they wouldn't die from the colder weather. Around 5:40 a.m. this morning, she asked me if I had felt the house shake. I thought I had.
I talked to my cousin Lila Nettell on the phone. We had a nice visit.
My friend Mitch Dodson from Golden Years has been in a lot of pain from prostate cancer and could use your prayers.
Johnny Rex and some of their family went to the Harrison Football game Friday night. Their grandson, Lane Johnson, plays on the team. The next night, their grandsons came over to watch the Razorback Football Game.
Donnie Wilson came over to Nancy's and did some handy work for her.
Never put time or money before love. Love is our only way of understanding our purpose and appreciating God.
