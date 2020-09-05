My daughter Lynda Treat and I prepared dinner on Sunday after church. Those attending were Alex and Roselea Crow, Lynda's daughter Mandie Treat and Mandie's boyfriend Clayton. We had a good visit with all of them.
Jean Crow and daughter Lucinda Crow enjoyed a birthday dinner for her great granddaughter Deedee Robbins on Sunday at her son Robert and Debbie Crow's home. Deedee turned 10 years old. She is the daughter of Autie and Mandie Robbins.
David and Pam Grimes of Russellville was up this last weekend to see her mom, Carolyn Green. They also visited Pam's Uncle Alan and Aunt Billie Young who live next door to Carolyn.
Tuesday will the first of September. We have had cooler, fall-like weather these past couple of days. I have been watching the leaves turn colors in my front yard.
This year has been one of a kind so far. So many things have happened to the whole world.
Friday evening my neighbor Rhonda Pemberton came down. She and Lynda made a fast run to Branson to get a birthday gift for her grandson Beckett who turned five years old over the weekend.
Steve Eames talked to his cousin Paul and Annie Lee. They are doing pretty good.
I received a call last week from my cousin, Susan Wilson, the late Delbert Wilson's wife She lives in Sugarland, Texas. She is a very nice lady. She sent a message to me through Facebook. I don't have that kind of cell phone, but my son-in-law Johnnie Austin does. I got the message through him.
Donnie and Eva Wilson went over to see daughter Ashley yesterday, and took her some baked goods.
Nancy Sharp is home schooling her great granddaughter Ribbon Woolston this year.
Chris Crow came over Tuesday and Thursday and made brunch for us.
Ronda Austin came over today and visited with me. She usually comes over on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
My sympathy to the family of T.A. Fuller who recently passed away and was buried last week. He was raised out in this community on Hawkins Road.
I am in love with my recliner. Me and my recliner go waaaay back...
