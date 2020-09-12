I hope everyone had a safe and happy holiday. My daughter Lynda and Phil Treat, along with my granddaughter Mandie Treat and her boyfriend, Clayton, had dinner here at my house.
My daughter Ronda and Johnnie Austin took the grandchildren, Journey and Jaymeson, to the lake and met up with Johnnie's brother Jackie and Beverly Austin and their daughter Jacklyn. The grandchildren took a little dip in the lake in their underwear since they didn't have their bathing suits available. They also visited Sherry Alexander, Johnnie and Jackie's sister, in Leadhill and had a very nice day. My sympathy to Sherry Alexander in the death of her mother-in-law.
On Sunday, Ronda and her grandchildren came over to visit. We sat outside and watched the kids swing and play on the riding lawnmower that didn't work.
On Saturday, Ronda and Johnnie Austin came over and they, along with my daughter Lynda Treat, mowed the lawn. My old riding lawnmower wouldn't start, so Johnnie brought over his Kubota and mowed the majority of the lawn. We hope we don't have to mow anymore until next month.
Labor Day used to be my family's last swim of the year. We would picnic on either the lake or at Bear Creek (Self). My late husband, Lee and I would get all of our kids loaded into our car with picnic blankets, bath towels, face masks, inner tubes and lunch would take off to spend the day out in the sun. On the ride home, there were a bunch of sunburned and grouchy kids.
Visiting Steve Eames this week were his sister Maxine and Randy Rogers, Darwin Cash, and John and Theshia Crow. He then talked to Paul Lee on the phone, as well Shirley Baughman and Ruby Watters.
Chris Crow came over on Tuesday and Thursday and fixed brunch both days. We have been watching Chopped on TV too. It is amazing what they can cook with just a few unusual items in a very short time.
The reason women don't play football is because you can't get 11 women to wear the same outfit in public.
