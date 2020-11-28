I hope everyone will have a happy Thanksgiving and not contract the COVIS-19 virus while visiting with family. I heard something the other day that gave me chills. If you have a family gathering at your home for Thanksgiving, you will have another one on or before the new year. This gathering would be for someone's funeral.
The year 2020 has been the most unpleasant year I can ever remember. However, I do remember when the flu and polio was the fear back then and what if we lived in California and have wildfires for months on end. I do love these Ozarks.
I would like to say that I miss all of my church family at Ridgeway Church of Christ. I receive many cards from them. I do hope we can worship together again soon.
Steve Eames talked to his cousin Nelda Fiveash on the phone. He also said there has been bulldozing work on the Hawkins place on Hawkins Road. There has been several houses built over there the last few years.
Donnie Wilson came by on Monday for a few minutes. He brought me some news.
Daughter Ronda Austin took me to town today. I just sat in the car while she did the shopping for me.
Chris Crow spent part of Tuesday and Thursday with me last week.
Lynda and Phil Treat, as well as their daughter Mandie Treat and her boyfriend, Clayton, went out to eat Friday evening.
Nancy Sharp and Tiffany Nichols went to Siloam Springs on Saturday and shopped at the Day Spring Warehouse sale that is held every year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. On Sunday, Nancy's daughter Tina MccCain came up to spend most of the week.
Donnie and Eva Wilson's son Justin and grandson Colton came out on Sunday for a while and they all enjoyed eating chili. Donnie spent Monday doing some handyman type jobs for his sister, Nancy.
Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson keep busy watching their grandsons, Lane, Eli and Courtland play ball. They, along with other family members, watched the Goblin game Friday night, then had several of their family and friends come to their home on Saturday to watch the Razobacks play football.
My sympathy to Sue Hensley and family in the death of her husband, David Hensley.
On Saturday, my son-in-law Phil Treat and my grandson Matt Crow and his son, Lucas went to see the Razorbacks and LSU play football in Fayetteville .
Anyone who thinks fallen leaves are dead has never watched them dance on a windy day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.