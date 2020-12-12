My sympathy to Wayne McCutcheon's family. He passed away after contracting COVID-19 and will be buried on Tuesday.
Steve Eames wishes his niece, Kathy Hanlon, a happy birthday. He talked to his cousin Ronnie Hodge and he is doing pretty good. He visited with Walker Deacons and Mike and Bill Yarbrough. Then he talked to Tommie Henley. She had another birthday and is 91 years old.
Daughter Ronda and Johnnie Austin brought the grandkids, Journey and Jaymeson over to see me. They later went to the park.
Mandie Treat and her boyfriend Clayton came over for Sunday lunch.
I went to my doctor on Monday for my checkup. They said that things looked good.
My girls Ronda and Linda came over last week to inspect my kitchen sink thinking we had a leak. Apparently the plumming was fine but those girls went ahead and cleaned out all my lower cabinets. We filled two large contractor bags of things that hadn't seen the light of day for years. Old cookware and dried out bottles of cleaning products. They do everything for me. Alot of these things can be recycled too.
Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson's grandsons: Luke, Ben, Lane and Adam Johnson spent several days with them.
Middle age is when your broad mind and narrow waist begin to change places.
