I received a good report from my PET scan. They said my cancer is gone. Thank you Lord. I have prayed for this news for a long time. Many others of my family and friends have also been praying for me. Thanks everyone for your prayers.
On Wednesday, my daughter Ronda and I drove down to see my sister Carolyn Green. We had a wonderful visit. The new highway has been completed on the way to Valley Springs.
On Friday, I had all kinds of company. That morning was Chris Crow and Ronda Austin. Later on, my grandson Matt and Jen Crow and their sons, Lucas and Ethan, came over for a visit. We had a really good time. Their 8-month old son looked very healthy and happy.
On Saturday, Phil Treat traveled to Fayetteville to watch the Hogs play. Luckily, they won and he was very pleased.
Grandson Chris had ordered for me a plush office chair on casters to use in my kitchen. It arrived and he put it together on my living room floor. It is my early birthday present.
I wish my sons, Chuck Crow and John Crow and grandson Chris Crow, all happy birthdays in the upcoming days.
Donnie and Eva Wilson had the following people over to celebrate Shawna's birthday: Justin, Shawna and Colton Wilson, Faith Wilson and her boyfriend, Christian Warren.
Steve Eames talked to his sister Kathy Whitmore in Colorado, his sister Maxine and Randy Rogers from Lead Hill, his friend James Sliffer in New York, and Paul Lee. Then he visited with his friend Dorwin Cash. He saw a flock of geese yesterday flying South.
Mandie Treat came over for Sunday lunch yesterday. We had a nice visit with her. After she left, my daughter Ronda and Johnnie Austin came over with their grandchildren, Journey and Jaymeson. The weather was nice, so we sat outside and watched the kids play.
Skip Hefley had family come see her. Visiting were her granddaughter Kindra and Andy Shempart, and two daughters, Karis and Annilee of Oklahoma. They went to Silver Dollar City on Thursday. On Friday, they came to Skip's house and they ate a picnic on her back deck. This truly made Skip's day. She has been like a lot of us—not getting out much and missing their family. Skip is taking acupuncture in her knees and feet. I asked her if those needles hurt and she said she didn't feel a thing.
“I thought it was the dryer that makes my clothes shrink. It turns out its the refrigerator.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.