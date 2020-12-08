Rhonda Pemberton held Thanksgiving dinner at her home. Her guests included her mother, Pauline Mason from Indiana, and fourteen other guests as well.
My son Chuck Crow from Batesville came in on Thursday. I had 11 of my family at my house for Thanksgiving dinner. Those attending were Johnnie and Ronda Austin, Tyler, Briley, Journey and Jaymeson Austin, Alex and Roselea Crow, Lynda Treat and my self. Others in my family were worried about being around too many people in close quarters. This COVID-19 has changed a lot of plans for everyone. Maybe one day our lives will be more normal again.
Several of my friends and my family have contracted the dreaded COVID-19. They are doing pretty well and I pray that they will all be well soon.
I can't be out shopping for Christmas, so my daughter has been looking for gifts for my family. My grandson Chris has been using Amazon and having things delivered to me. I sure miss the Christmas shopping days of the past.
Johnnie and Ronda Austin made a trip to Branson for her birthday on Nov. 28. Daughter Lynda and I made her a birthday cake. They and their grandkids came by for a piece of cake that afternoon. Ronda said she had a wonderful birthday. That was the last birthday for my family in particular year.
Ridgeway Church of Christ has been called off for a while due to the Covid-19.
Carolyn Green's family, Pam and David Grimes and her son Justin Green came to her home for Thanksgiving. They put up her Christmas tree and decorated her house while they were there.
Jean and Lucinda Crow had Thanksgiving with her son Robert and Debbie Crow and their family.
Wayne McCutcheon, a member of the Ridgeway Church of Christ, has passed away from the COVID-19 on Monday. Betty and her family have my sympathy.
Lila Nettell said her daughter, Spring and Gary Martin, their boys and their wives, and even more family got together for Thanksgiving dinner at the Activity Building.
John Crow took a dinner plate over to Steve Eames last Thursday. Steve was afraid to go with his family over to Lead Hill. He doesn't get out much due to the COVID-19. He talked to his cousin Ruby Watters, Paul Lee and Maxine Rogers on the phone. Then, Randy and Maxine Rogers visited with Steve on Monday.
Birthdays in December include: Milton Wilson, Lane Johnson, Tom Weatherly, and Annette Woolston.
Pearl Payne Wiley of Aztec, NM passed away last week. She was born at Batavia and lived in the Rock Springs community through her teen years. She was an aunt to Nancy Sharp, Johnny Rex and Donnie Lex Wilson.
Donnie and Eva Wilson had Thanksgiving with their family at Justin and Shawna Wilson's home. Others there were Ashley, Faith and Colton Wilson, Sheila Yount and Christian Warren.
Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson had Thanksgiving lunch in the home of Davey, Serena, Hailey, Eli and Courtland Wilson. Some of Serena's family were also there. They went to the home of Shellie, Luke, Ben, Lane and Adam Johnson for Thanksgiving supper. Also there were Kayden Powers and Tom Weatherly.
On Tuesday, Nancy Sharp, Tina McCain and Tiffany Nichols celebrated Nancy's birthday by going to Branson. Then, Lance Nichols and Paul and Ribbon Woolston joined them for dinner. They at at the new Guy Fieri's Restaurant at the Branson Landing. Bryan, Ty and Breyden McCain came up on Wednesday and most of Nancy's family were there for supper. On Thanksgiving, Nancy, Ribbon Woolston and Tiffany and Lance Nichols ate lunch at Western Sizzlin.
At my age rolling out of bed is easy. Getting up of the floor is another story.
