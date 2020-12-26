This is the week of Christmas. I need to be baking and gathering mixing bowls, measuring cups, recipe books, and apron, and then put all of that on my dining room table. Then the fun begins. Daughters Lynda Treat and Ronda Austin, and grandson Chris Crow will be helping with all of this. We have made some pretty big messes in the past. Usually flour gets everywhere. Decorating the cookies begins well and then takes on a whole new look. I like to make candy with almond bark and chocolate chips. Those things hardly ever fail.
We have been wrapping gifts and now my floor space seems to keep getting smaller.
Yesterday, grandson Matt and Jennifer Crow and their two sons, Lucas and Ethan, came over to exchange gifts. Matt was afraid he might have to work on Christmas. He is an RN and medical flight attendant.
Today, Mandie Treat and her boyfriend Clayton came over for a chicken and dumpling Sunday lunch.
Johnnie and Ronda Austin attended the funeral for Gerald Henry yesterday at Maple Leaf Cemetery. My sympathy to his wife Karen and to all of his family.
So many people are sick everywhere. We lost a country music star, Charlie Pride, last week. COVID-19 doesn't care who it takes, it seems. I hope the vaccine helps us all.
Steve Eames talked on the phone with his sister, Maxine and Randy Rogers and also with his cousin Paul Lee. He also talked on the phone with his sister Kathy and Jim Whitmore in Burlington, Colorado. He wishes them a Merry Christmas. Kathy reads my news all the time and says she enjoys it.
I wish Tommie Henley and her family a Happy New Year.
This afternoon, my neighbor, Rhonda Pemberton came down to borrow my daughter Lynda to help put up a slide for her grandchildren. When Lynda got up there, she was shocked to see just how big the jungle gym was. After they got through bolting in the slide, they both had to try it out. When they were done, Lynda came down and had me ride in the car back up to Rhonda's to show me the jungle gym and her greenhouse flowers and plants that she has been growing.
Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson had their Christmas family get together with friends also yesterday afternoon at their home. They ate outside and opened their Christmas gifts outside in the yard.
On Friday, a group of Minnonites came by Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson's home and sang Christmas carols.
Tell a person there are 300 billion stars in the universe and he'll believe you. Tell him a park bench is wet with red paint and he'll touch it just to make sure.
