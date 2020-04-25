On Monday, my daughter Ronda Austin took me to my cancer doctor. They said that my blood is too thin. I have to go back in a couple of days to have it checked again.
On Sunday, my son Chuck Crow came to see. It had been two months since I had seen him. There was no touching or hugging unfortunately. We watched him preaching at Charlotte Church of Christ on our computer. We had a good Sunday dinner. When he left, he just said “Bye everyone.” It did my heart good just to see him.
My yard is really growing all green and lush. It is time to mow again, especially after all the rain we have been having.
Charlotte Gregory called me on the phone. She is living at the Maple Esplanade. She can't have any company there and cannot leave. She was my neighbor many years ago. We both went to Boone County Fair with our walking canes, and would have a good time, but were wore out carrying our purses as well.
Visiting Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson were Natalie Cash, Davey Wilson, Haley, Eli and Courtney Wilson. Eli did not some yard work while he was there. Shelly, Luke, Ben, Lane and Adam Johnson came and brought supper one night and the boys stayed a couple of nights there at Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson's home. Tom Weatherly also ate with them.
Eva Wilson's great nephew Isaac Drewry has been accepted to the United States Military Academy at West Point. There were 72 accepted at West Point. He was picked by Tom Cotton.
His parents are Bryan and Sabrina Drewry. April showers bring May flowers.
Steve Eames said Jim Whitmore's sister died this week. He talked to Ronnie Hodge who is doing better and Paul Lee is doing better as well. Steve said he fell while tending to his chickens and is really sore right now.
Pam and David came from Russellville to see her mother, Carolyn Green. They mowed the yard and did shopping and cleaning for Carolyn.
Chris Crow came over Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, to help look after me. I really appreciate all that does for me.
I talked to my grandson, Matt Crow and his family on Skype last week.
My daughters looked for more rocks last week for Ronda's landscaping. She and Johnnie came over Saturday with their trailer to haul them over to their home. It was kind of chilly that day.
Last week I got another card from my secret sister. I still don't know who she is, but she leaves a hint. This time she said that we both like to wear jewelry. Whoever she is, I thank her for thinking of me.
“Ladies, if a man says he'll fix it, he will. There's no need to remind him every six months to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.