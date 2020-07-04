I hope everyone has a great 4th of July. Ronda and Johnnie took their camper up to Baxter near Lampe, Missouri after they left church. I heard from her a few times. It is so beautiful up there. They will be returning on Wednesday.
Charlotte Gregory and I have had a few visits on the phone. She lives at Maple Esplanade. She can't go anywhere and neither can I, except to the doctor.
Saturday afternoon, daughter Ronda and Johnnie Austin and their two grandkids, Journey and Jaymeson, came out to see me. They played on the swing and Jaymeson had to ride on the riding lawnmower with his grandmother Gigi behind him in the seat. He got to steer and he likes everything that has a wheel. They took them to the playground later that evening.
Mandie and her boyfriend, Clayton came to see me and Lynda Sunday evening.
I saw my cancer doctor June 24. I will go back again July 22.
Steve Eames brought me a bouquet of blue snowball flowers one day last week. Steve said John Crow visited him one day last week. James Sliffer of New York called Steve and told him to tell everyone “Hello” down here. Steve also sends sympathy to his friend, Lewis Faulkenburg in the death of his wife, and brothers Danny and Charles Godfrey in the death of their mother last week. He saw his friend, Glen Henderson, at Hudson's the other day.
June Savage and Nancy Sharp returned home on Monday where they had spent a week on a bus tour to Amish country. They went to Indiana and Ohio.
Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson attended the wedding of their grandson Ian Cash who married Courtney Wilson. He said they are no kin. This was last weekend at their family farm. He is the son of Mitch and Natalie Cash.
Shellie Johnson gave her son, Ben Johnson, a birthday party yesterday afternoon. Some of the family and friends attended.
As your best friend, I will always pick you up when you fall... After I finish laughing!
