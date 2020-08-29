Most schools have started today, Aug. 24. I hope that all goes well.
There was a mistake in my news last week when I talked about reading “Strokes are not for Sissies.” The author was Sharon Hope (not Holt).
Steve Eames loaned me some more music CDs and took back the ones that he brought last week. He and his mom had a lot of music tapes from the college when there was music out there on Saturday nights. Ted Cole would make tapes every Saturday night I have a few of them, but they were for a VCR, which are now obsolete, and I don't have one anymore.
Luther Fiveash visited with Steve Eames last Tuesday. He talked on the phone to Paul David Lee. Ronnie Hodge is doing pretty well. James Slifer in New York told Steve to tell everyone “Hello.”
My son Alex Crow and his wife Roselea came out to visit on Saturday.
The next day, Ronda and Johnnie Austin brought over their two grandkids, Journey and Jaymeson. Mandie Treat came over Sunday night and visited Phil and Lynda Treat, and me. have learned that Boone County is a hot spot right now for the COVID-19. There are over 30 persons who have it.
I talked on the phone with Sue Lowe who writes the Yocum news. She has been very sick with a spider bite. I hope she is feeling better.
Nancy Sharp had some of her family over for dinner on Saturday. Those present were: Tiffany and Lance Nichols, and Paul, Jake, Sharp and Ribbon Woolston.
Chris Crow came over for most of last week to prepare brunches and lunches for us both.
“Nowadays people are prisoners of their phones. That's why they are called “cell” phones.
