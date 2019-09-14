My sister-in-law, Jean Crow and Irene Moore are cousins and they attended a Ramsey Reunion last Saturday at the First Assembly of God Church. It was well attended by their family. Jean and Irene are about the oldest relatives in their family.
Monday morning, my grandson Chris Crow took me to my fourth chemo therapy. Afterwards, we went to Jamie's for lunch. I go again for my fifth treatment on Sept. 30 and the sixth (last) treatment will be on Oct. 21.
Johnnie and Ronda Austin have been moving items into their new house and got enough moved so they can rest when they return home from vacation in Orange Beach, Ala. Ronda said they both needed a rest after all of their moving. The weather is great down there.
Lynda Treat went up to her neighbor, Ronda Pemberton's house to watch the balloons from her back deck. The mosquitos were pretty bad that evening. I never saw the balloons from my house, but I could hear the band playing.
Alex and Roselea Crow came over one day last week.
My hair fell out the first ten days after I had cancer treatment back in Feb. It is now coming back in all fuzzy and white. I wear a wig sometimes, but my kids are used to seeing me bald at home. They say they like it better bald. I still wear a wig to church and a few other places. I look at some of my picture albums when it was long. Two things I never dreamed of having in all of my life was getting cancer and then losing all of my hair. We never know what will be happening in our lives next, do we? I have physical therapy treatments now twice a week at Mt. Carmel.
Lance and Tiffany Nichols had Nancy Sharp, Ribbon Woolston, Gary and Susan Nichols, and Misty Curry at their home for supper on Saturday night. Ribbon spent some time swimming.
Nancy Sharp came by for a visit this afternoon. She and I used to play fashion police regarding when to wear white pants. The rule is after Easter and up until Labor Day. While she was visiting today, she commented on my white pants, reminding me that it was after Labor Day and I was breaking the fashion law and needed to put them away until next Easter.
Last week, Shellie Johnson's sons spent several nights with their grandparents, Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson week. On Saturday, some of the Wilson family were there to watch the Razorback game.
Pam Grimes from Russelville came up to see her mother Carolyn Green last Saturday. They went up to Branson and did some shopping and then they later attended a show.
Phil, Lynda and Mandie Treat had Sunday dinner with me at my house.
It is nice having a neighbor to come and check on me, especially when he thinks something happened. I had called Steve Eames to get his news, but he wasn't home. I left a message on his voice mail to call me back. After Steve had tried to call me for over an hour and a half, he came to check on me. My phone was not working right and I was able to fix it. I thank him for checking on me. He had talked to David and Annie Lee. They are okay. Then he talked to Luther Fiveash. Good wishes to Bruce Fiveash who will having a pacemaker put in. Randy and Maxine Rogers came over to see him last week.
My deepest sympathy to the family of Janie Hayes Chance who died from a long battle with cancer. Her funeral was held at Ridgeway Church of Chrst and was officiated by Bill Arnold. I know so many of her family. Her sister Cathy and Roy Lynn Sisco attends Ridgeway. Their children and grandchildren attend church there as well. It is so hard to lose one of your family members.
“I would like to thank my arms for always being by my side, my legs for always supporting me and my fingers because I can always count on them.”
