On Monday, on my front porch, the temperature gauge was pushing down on 100 degrees. I couldn't feel it, but my daughter Ronda and grandson Chris said they sure could. Since my blood is so thin, I don't feel the heat like others.
Several of my family attended yard sales over the weekend. I sure miss getting to do that. I need to have one myself.
Daughter Ronda Austin has come over two different days and went through my dresser and chest of drawers in my bedroom. My trash man will have an extra bag this week.
My grandson Matt and Jen Crow went to the beach this past week. I don't know how they fared, but I bet it was hot.
My grandson Chris Crow came over twice last week to fix brunch for me.
My granddaughter Mandie Treat came over Sunday afternoon for a visit. My daughter Lynda and Phil Treat were also here when she came by.
Pam Grimes of Russellville came up to see her mother Carolyn Green last week. She did some shopping for her and yard work. These young people can really race around us old moms.
I talked to my granddaughter Lindsey on her 30th birthday on Aug. 8. I can't believe it. It seems like a few months ago that I was holding her. She weighed 2 lbs and 13 oz. when she was born. She lives in Batesville.
Donnie and Eva Wilson, with their family, Justin, Shawna, Colton, Ashley, Faith and her boyfriend, Christian Warren, had a picnic on the Buffalo River this past weekend.
Tiffany and Lance Nichols, Nancy Sharp and Ribbon Woolston drove up to Branson and ate out last Friday evening.
Steve Eames talked to his cousin, Ronnie Hodge and neighbor Donnie Wilson. Ronnie is feeling better now. Also, “Hi” to Ronnie from Paul Lee and Annie Lee. Steve has been playing music tapes of music at the college years ago, and has really enjoyed watching them. His mother Ina Eames, Cleo Martin and me with my Dad and Mom played music and sang at the college back in the late 90's.
Our sympathy and prayers go out to the family and close friends of Dr. Lee. He will always remembered for being one of the finest healers to serve Harrison and the greater area for many years. He will be greatly missed.
“STRESSED spelled backwards is DESSERTS. I just can't make myself believe it's a coincidence.”
