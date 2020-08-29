Happy Sunday, Aug. 30! It is little on the hot side. They talk like we might get some rain on Wednesday or Thursday.
Reminder: After 60 some years there will not be a Swofford reunion on Sept. 6.
Good luck to all the kids going back to school. I hope for the best.
John Lowe visited Tuesday with Chris Lowe, Lizzy Nay, Brayden Lowe, Madison Lowe, and Jesse McQuery.
A get well to my cousin Jimmy Jones’ wife Sharon Jones who has had a double bypass. Our prayers are with you.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Melinda Gifford, on Aug. 25 as she has critical surgery to remove a tumor behind her left eye. We hope for the best. Get well soon.
Kevin Lowe and Daniel Morgan stopped by John and Sue Lowe on way to Eureka Springs to eat out and play pool.
I’m just taking one day at a time; someday I’ll feel good. It’s been eight weeks since I drove, but I did get out last week and drove to Green Forest. It’s going to take a while.
I hope the next two weeks I will be back.
