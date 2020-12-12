This week-end started out as happy week-end God answer 2 of my prayers. Jim Jones of Kansas City, Kansas, got out of the hospital after having the COVID-19 19 and Wyndell Cary of Blue Eyegot out of the hospital.
And then on Friday Dec. 4, we went to Silver Dollar City. Kevin Lowe, Sydney Cary, and Sue Lowe. We were all excited to go and enjoy the lights and shopping but some of the employed wasnt like they were when i worked there and they were not friendly. The covid 19 has changed the employed. I kind of hate i got passes for some of the kids if some of the employed act like that. The tree and lights were beautiful.
Sue lowe went to Green Forest Christmas parade. Saw Ramona Chattinson Wilson is hanging up her hat and is retiring . She had in a lot of years.
Got good news the Oasis of Blue Eye is opening now Dec. Thurs. 10, Friday, Dec. 11and Saturday, Dec. 12 for carry out only. Welcome back Oasis!
We lost another Green Forest man. He was taken to his new home. We are going to miss Doug Hudson. The family has our deepest sympathy.
Jerry Kerns of Blue Eye, Missouri visited Monday Donna Butler and Roger Holiday.
Sue Lowe went to Oak Grove christmas carrolling Sunday night but we all got together and done it of Facebook. I love that we were inside where it was warm.
Ida Harper and daughter were Sunday night supper guests with Donna Butler and Roger Holiday.
Linda Gordon went to have surgery done on her eyes Monday.
Rally Francis of Ridgedale visited with Donna Butler and Roger Holiday.
Kevin Lowe and Sydney Cary Monday night supper guests of John and Sue Lowe.
John Lowe visited Friday evening with Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Gordon.
I like to have went to Branson Christmas parade it been 30 years since I have seen it.
A get well for JIm Jones of Kansas City He is out of Hospital.
A get well and prayer for Wyndell Cary as he is getting better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.