This has been some weekend working on the living room. We had to put a lot of block and board under house. Those that work on the house was Wade Boyd and grandson Brandon, Nancy Bennett, Sydney Cary, Kevin Lowe, John Lowe and Sue Lowe we all worked hard on the floor.
God look down and found another beautiful flower and took Mary Ellen Swofford home.
I ran across this on Facebook that it got to me. Happy Fall being a Christian is like being a Pumpkin God pick you from his patch and bring you in John 15-16 Then washes all the dirt off of you 2 Corin 5-17 he open you up and soups out all the yucky stuff. He removes the seeds of doubt, hate, etc. Roman 6-6 THen he carves you a new smiling face Psalm 71-23 and he put his light inside you to shine for all the world to see.
Donna Butler visit one day last week in the Sam store.
A get well to George Walker who had fell and broke both arms.
Roger Holiday went to friend house to celebrate their birthday.
Donna Butler visit recently with Kitty Snow.
Oasis of Blue Eye, Missouri. is now serve breakfast. I am glad. We had pizza from there Friday night was good.
