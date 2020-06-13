Carroll County rate is high on COVID-19 there are 35 cases and today I learned that people around Oak
Grove have it. It is so sad.
Kevin Lowe, Daniel Morgan and Adam Walker went Sunday to the gun show at Branson Sport Center, old Bingo place. I never saw so many signs out up around Green Forest and Berryville. John Lowe visited Thursday morning with Danny Wood.
Donna Butler and Roger Holiday visited Doug and Sheila Robinett last Sunday, May 31, for a graduation party for Amber Robinett from college. Attending was Lauren Robinett, Melinda Webb, Marlene Webb, Donna and Roger, Doug and Sheils. They had a bbq with cake and ice cream.
Hank and Ronda Griffen are new neighbors to Donna Butler and Roger Holiday.
Donna Butler and Roger Holiday has got their new house siding.
Mr. and Mrs. John Lowe went shopping in Branson West.
Jessie McQuerym, Nadison Lowe and Brayden Lowe, John Lowe and Sue Lowe enjoyed the new pool of Kevin Lowe June 6.
Jimmy Crapps the sheriff of Larry Country Diner went to his new home in heaven. He was 81.
Ida Harper from Branson West daughters Becky and Elizabeth and Grandma McKayla visited with Donna Butler and Roger Holiday Sunday, May 31.
A get well to Mason McQuery after having a pacemaker put in.
Sue Lowe visited Wednesday with Donna Butler.
Kevin Lowe and Adam Walker had Friday night supper guest of John and Sue Lowe. They had fish.
John and Kevin Lowe got up early and went fishing Sunday morning at Big Indian.
The yard sale starts up again. I want to go to city wide yard sale in Harrison and didn't make it
went to one in Berryville and Green Forest.
They took the flower off at Hale Cemetery Saturday, June 6. Wish they could leave them longer.
Someone took mine off and put on another person grave and stuck a little one on mine. I left it there so it
your you can get it. I always put their name on their flowers.
Wow is it hot and hot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.