Everyone is talking about the crazy weather. I have been feeling ok until Sunday I get up sick and I didn't get to go to Church. Everyone is invited to a Benefit dinner and Auction for Beverly (Berry) Howerton has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer on Saturday Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at Southern Baptist Church in Berryville Everyone is invited.
We were sorry the passing of Jamie Hutchinson. The good lord decided to call him home. His mother Angie and dad Jim, brother Scott and sister Nicki and the rest of the family has our deepest sympathy. The family of Calvin Armer went on to heaven last week. The family has our deepest sympathy. John Lowe visit Thursday with Chris Lowe and Lizzy Nay, Brayden Lowe and Madison Lowe.
Roger Holiday and Donna Butler went to Springfield, Missouri Thursday. Roger had a Dr. appointment.
Kevin Lowe and Sue Lowe went to Branson, Missouri to the Sports Club center to play Bingo but they had plenty of people to give them money must have been 500 people run on to our friend and she said there wasn't any seating beside their friend will win the $3,000 it just no fun anymore to go where they cheat. So we all drove over to Nancy Bennett's the ones that was there was Shirley Cain, Wade Boyd,Kevin Lowe and Sue Lowe had our own Valentine Party.
KevinLowe and Daniel Morgan went to Fayetteville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.